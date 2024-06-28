Nigeria: Private Jets Being Used for Money Laundering, Drug Trafficking - Keyamo

The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said operations of private aircraft have become worrisome as they have been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

The minister stated this during the inauguration of the eight-man ministerial task force committee on illegal private chartered operations and related matters in Abuja on Thursday.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, noted that, "Keyamo said the operations of private aircraft owners have remained largely unchecked and unregulated going by the security reports on the spike in money laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activities through the use of private aircrafts in Nigeria."

Part of the statement signed by Oluseyi stated that: "Keyamo said that, he is compelled to take decisive action after meeting with the regulators and stakeholders within the aviation industry by setting up a ministerial task force.The minister urge, the task force members to work diligently to restore confidence in the aviation industry, to eliminate illegal operations also to ensure that every flight in the country' skies adheres to the highest standards of safety and legality.

"The task force members who have been carefully selected from within and outside the aviation industry and they are of high repute and integrity were charged with the following Terms of Reference: To take inventory of all Private Non-commercial Flight (PNCF) holders and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders; To determine why the practice of illegal charters by PNCF holders persists in the country despite regulatory controls; To call in all professional licenses of pilots and crew in the country and determine their authenticity and validity; To recommend to the Minister any additional measures to be taken by regulatory agencies to stem the ugly tide."

Others are "to recommend appropriate sanctions to be imposed by the regulatory agencies on defaulters; and to recommend additional measures to further monitor the operations and activities of private aircraft in Nigeria."

The members of the task force are Capt. Ado Sanusi, who serves as chairman; Capt. Roland Iyayi, vice chairman; Ag. director of Air Transport, FMA&AD, secretary; Theresa Babayo (DAYR-NCAA), member; a nominee from the national security adviser, who will serve as a member; Capt. Daniel Quansah, also a member; Capt. Patrick Ogunlowo, a member and bafemi Bajomo (SA-HMA), who is also a member.

Responding, chairman of the task force committee, Capt. Sanusi appreciated the minister for opportunity given to the committee and promised to get to the root of the problems at hand.