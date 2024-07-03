Mauritania: President El-Sisi Speaks With President of Mauritania

3 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke on Tuesday 2/7/2024 by phone with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al Ghazouani to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, wishing him success in performing his duties during the new presidential term.

The President emphasized Egypt's keenness to continue working to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, in a way that achieves the aspirations and interests of the two peoples, also in light of the current Mauritanian presidency of the African Union.

The Mauritanian president expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi's generous gesture, noting his country's keenness to enhance cooperation at various levels with Egypt, in light of the fraternal and historical relations that bind them, as well as to achieve the interests of the African peoples, in light of the Mauritanian presidency of the African Union and Egypt's prominent role in African arena.

 

