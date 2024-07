President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi:

I congratulate my brother President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al Ghazouani on his reelection as President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant him success in serving his country and its Arab and African milieu, in light of his current chairmanship of the African Union .

I look forward to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries across all fields in order to achieve development and prosperity for our peoples.