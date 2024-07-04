Algeria: President Tebboune Congratulates Mauritanian Counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, On His Re-Election

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a congratulation message to his brother Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, on his re-election as president of the Mauritanian Islamic Republic, a sister country, in which he expressed his permanent concern for consultation and coordination for the strengthening of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.

"Mister president and dear brother, on the occasion of your re-election as president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a sister country, for a second term, it gives me great pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations and wish you all success in performing your noble duties after the brother people of Mauritania renewed their confidence in you to lead the country and continue the march of development under your enlightened leadership, for the good, prosperity, security and stability of Mauritania," the president's congratulation message said.

"I seize this opportunity to reiterate, to your excellency, our strong belief and our permanent concern for consultation and coordination for the strengthening of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries, and also to promote our strategic partnership at the service of our common interests in contribution to the meeting of the expectations of our peoples in the Maghreb and the Sahel for more solidarity and complementarity in a climate of security and stability," the president of the Republic said.

"While renewing my warm and fraternal congratulations and my sincere wishes for success, mister president and dear brother, please believe in the expression of my highest consideration and esteem," the president of the Republic concluded.