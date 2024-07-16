The new changes, when passed, will grant Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers of State privileges previously reserved for emergency and specialised vehicles

Ghanaians have expressed outrage over a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that seeks to amend the Road Traffic regulations, allowing MPs, Ministers, and judges to use sirens in traffic and drive without speed limits.

Franklin Cudjoe, the president of policy think tank Imani Africa first hinted at the proposal, calling on the leaders of the two sides of Parliament for explanations.

The Ministry of Transport is reported to have laid the L.I. before Parliament, although the text has not been made readily available.

But since the matter became public, many Ghanaians have questioned why efforts would not be put into fixing bad roads instead.

"Currently Ghana's road network is rated 44% good, 34% fair and 22% poor. Instead of thinking to fix these problems for all, MPs are amending a law to abuse the bad system and escape accountability. MP who leaves home at 5am will be unproductive but the Ghanaian worker will not?," wrote one X user.

"Imagine fighting for special privileges on BAD roads," wrote Actress Lydia Forson.

Just like Ghanaians got MPs to 'Drop that Chamber' in July 2019, we must force them to 'Suspend the Siren Bill.'If you have official duties, plan your itinerary and leave home early. In Europe, some MPs use bicycles.Hon. MP, you're a public servant, NOT an Arabian monarch!!!-- Mirpuri (@InterBoyTM) July 16, 2024

A big shame on every single Member of parliament.-- Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) July 16, 2024

Despite the outrage, some MPs have seemed to justify the measure. Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, Andy Appiah Kubi, the MP for Asante Akyem North defended the proposal saying MPs have heavy workloads and so they can't stay in traffic.