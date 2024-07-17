The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has withdrawn the controversial Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).

The withdrawal follows public outcry against the Instrument which seeks to amend portions of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012.

Laid on June 14 and set to mature on Friday, July 19, 2024, the LI, among other things, was meant to bring the Regulations up to speed on matters relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

It, however, came to light over the weekend that the LI includes provisions granting some public officials, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and Justices of the Superior Courts of adjudicature the privilege to use sirens on the road and not be liable for exceeding speed limits.

The revelation stirred public anger on social media with people accusing the political class of finding an easy way to run away from the road traffic challenges that confront the masses.

The controversy was further heightened yesterday when the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, denied knowledge of any such Instrument before the House.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Accra on Private Member Bills in Ghana, the Speaker said he only got to know of such an LI on social media.

"Upon learning of the LI on social media, I started calling and all my directors said they have not seen anything like that. I have the responsibility of admitting these things so I thought it skipped me.

"But later on, I was told it's a revision that parliament was amending but we don't have the power to amend regulations," the Speaker said.

He explained that if, for example, the House disagrees with one provision in an LI, "we are not even allowed to amend that one. We either have to throw out [all the provisions] or we allow it to pass".

Withdrawing the LI on the floor of the House in Accra yesterday, Mr Korsah said the U-turn was reached after extensive consultations.

"Mr Speaker, I rise to move that the Road Traffic Amendment Regulation 2024 which was laid on Friday, June 14, 2024 be withdrawn.

"This has become necessary based on the extensive engagement with leadership. It is so withdrawn," he said.

In an earlier statement signed by its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on the back of the Speaker's revelation, the Minority said its stance opposed to the LI had asked that it be withdrawn with immediate effect.

"We have also directed all 137 NDC Members of Parliament to vote en bloc against the Legislative Instrument when it is brought to the floor.

"The government must redirect its attention to addressing the germane issues facing the people of Ghana at the moment such as high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high cost of fuel, the depreciation of the Cedi and the high tax regime, which is forcing businesses to relocate to neighbouring countries in West Africa," the statement said.