Tanzania: Electric Train Poses Little Threat to Air Travel

DAR ES SALAAM — THE new electric train service, set to begin next Thursday from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, is not expected to compete immediately with the country's airlines, according to analysts.

The train operated by the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) will cover the route between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma in approximately two and a half hours.

In contrast, the airlines Precision Air and Air Tanzania complete the same journey in just over an hour.

Daily News interviewed some stakeholders in the aviation sector on whether the introduction of the route will pose a challenge between airlines and the railway based on the latter's speed.

Rather, they say the real competition will be with bus companies traveling between cities since it is difficult to shift air passengers to the train but easy for bus passengers to move to the train due to reliability and comfortability.

St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) Economist, Dr Isaac Safari told the Daily News that it is not easy for airline passengers to switch to trains, as many of them feel that flying is more prestigious.

"However, the route is too good for those who travel by buses as they may be more likely to switch to trains, as it offers greater safety," he said.

Airline safety in Tanzania, like in many countries, is highly regulated and incidents are relatively rare due to stringent safety standards and regular maintenance protocols.

On the other hand, road accidents are generally more frequent largely due to factors such as road infrastructure challenges, vehicle conditions and varying levels of adherence to traffic regulations.

However, Eagle Travel Distribution System Chief Executive Officer Mr Renatus Kyakalaba said that there would be slight competition due to various challenges faced by airlines, such as delays and flight cancellations.

"These issues can make train travel a more attractive option for passengers seeking reliable and punctual transportation alternatives.

"The reliability of train schedules and the potential for faster journeys make trains an appealing alternative for passengers seeking a more convenient and efficient mode of transportation but not those who travel by planes," he said.

Recently, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) announced electric fares of 31,000/- for adults, with children aged 12 and below paying half the cost.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This pricing strategy makes train travel more accessible and affordable for families, compared to prices set by the country's airline Air Tanzania and Precision Air.

Dr Hilderbrand Shayo, an economist cum investment banker, said that it is currently challenging to assess the level of competition, as the number of train routes, cargo capacity and passenger volumes have not yet been determined.

Dr Shayo's statement highlights the competitive advantage of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) over airlines in the cargo business.

"Small planes used by airlines are limited in their cargo-carrying capacity. Consequently, these airlines find it challenging to compete with the speed train, which can transport significantly larger volumes of cargo more efficiently," he said.

Air Tanzania's price for one way trip to Dodoma is between 150 US dollars (economy) and 250 US dollars (first class) while flying time is one hour and ten minutes.

The traveling price for Precision Air is around 250,000/- and 260,000/- as of yesterday.

According to In On Africa X (tweeter), travel utilizing small aircraft has long been necessary but the muchawaited high-speed rail between these two cities might change the trend.

"These flights face competition from the trains now," In On Africa posted on its X. Small aircraft take almost two hours to fly between the two cities.