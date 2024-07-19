Tanzania: Dar-Dodoma SGR Train Begins Next Week

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train operations between Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Dodoma will begin on Thursday next week as earlier planned, the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has announced.

The development came after the corporation officially launched the SGR operations from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro mid-June this year.

According to TRC Head of Communication Department Ms Jamila Mbarouk, the commencement of the SGR train services will bring changes to train schedules.

She said the Express Train will depart from Dar es Salaam at 6:00am and leave Dodoma at 5:30am. The ordinary train from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma will depart the Capital City at 17:30 pm and leave Dar es Salaam at 18:55pm.

Ms Mbarouk detailed that the ordinary train from Dar es Salaam heading to Morogoro will leave at 9:30am and 16:00pm and depart Morogoro at 9:50am and 16:20pm.

SGR train tickets are available at ticket offices within SGR station buildings or through the online ticketing system available at https://sgrticket.trc.co.tz/.

During the official launch of Dar es Salaam - Morogoro route, passengers enjoyed a free ride after President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan decided to provide free tickets to more than 1400 passengers.

Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile was among the first passengers in the first ever electric train in the country.

Mr Kihenzile said the Head of State ordered TRC to offer free service to all passengers who will use the service in the launching day.

The train started its journey from Dar es Salaam at 6:10 am and arrived at Morogoro main station at 7:56am covering 300kilometrers using only 1:45 hours.