Nigeria: Flood Destroys Farmlands, Livestock, Houses, Others in Sokoto

Many residents of the Gada local government area of Sokoto State have been rendered homeless, with their farmlands, 228 houses and livestock washed away by recent incessant rainfall.

Some of the affected communities ravaged by the incident include Dantudu, Balakozo, Gidan Tudu, and Tsitse town.

According to the outcome of the assessment conducted in the area by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the worst-affected area is Dan Tudu village, where 62 houses and 71 households were affected. At Balakozo village, 33 houses and 48 households were also affected.

Similarly, the incident affected 38 houses and 52 households in Gidan Tudu village, 68 houses, and 89 in Tsitse town.

The total number of people affected by the flood incidence in Dan Tudu, Balakozo, Gidan Tudu, and Tsitse town is 1,664.

The assessment team also found that many livestock, including sheep and goats, were recorded missing because of collapsed buildings during and after the rainfall.

According to the joint assessment, about 779 hectares of farmlands were seriously affected and destroyed by the flood.

Expectedly, a cross-section of the displaced victims called on the governments and their agencies to help them rebuild their homes and return to farming.