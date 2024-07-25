The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has addressed growing security concerns, particularly the mounting threat of nationwide protests against 'bad governance' in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué after a meeting of the Forum on Wednesday night, chaired by NGF chairman and Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

According to the communique, a briefing from the National Security Adviser's office highlighted a growing momentum for planned protests demanding government attention.

The NSA committed to supporting governors in enhancing security architecture at the subnational level.

The communiqué read, "The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser's (NSA) office on the current security situation in the country.

"The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention.

"The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level. The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated their commitment to enhance the security of lives and properties at the subnational level."

The body of Attorneys-General of the 36 States of the Federation also briefed the governors on a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the financial autonomy for local government areas.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also addressed the Forum, discussing recent leadership changes and expressing their commitment to collaborating with states in defence of democracy and the rule of law.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, presented updates on the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Program (NHSRIP), detailing progress on various healthcare initiatives.

Governors reaffirmed their commitment to improving health outcomes for all Nigerians.

The Forum welcomed Mr. Ndiame Diop, the new Country Director of the World Bank, who introduced ongoing state-level programs such as HOPE (Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality) and SPIN (Sustainable Prosperity Initiative in Nigeria). Governors, therefore, pledged their support for the initiatives.