Nigeria: 8 Days to Go... Opposition Swells Against Hardship Protest

With eight days to go, the planners of the nationwide protest are set to hit the streets against the crippling economic hardship in the country.

As the hunger protest movement gains momentum, with thousands of youths set to take action, national and state authorities have warned the organisers to tread softly.

In the same vein, leaders from the southern and northern parts of the country have also joined the government to oppose the plan.

State governors have cautioned against the protest, saying it is potentially dangerous.

And for the second time in two days, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to the planners not to take the laws into their hands but to embrace dialogue.

He said while President Bola Tinubu's government acknowledges every Nigerian's right to engage in protests, it is equally committed to ensuring that these activities do not disrupt public order or violate the rights of others.

Idris, who stated this when he received the Charismatic Bishops Conference on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Wednesday, said the government is aware that some people would want to hijack the planned protest and unleash violence on innocent Nigerians.

"You see, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in the freedom of everyone within the confines of the law to do what he thinks is right for him. "Therefore, the President is not an opponent of protest of any kind but the President is an opponent of violence and anything that will negatively hamper the wellbeing of Nigerians. He believes and he has always been saying that within the tenets of democracy, you have every right to do whatever you want to do provided that right does not infringe on another person's right.

"Why everybody is very cautious and very wary of this national protest is because we have seen what has happened around the world. We know it's almost impossible to hold this protest and then have peace at the end of the day. We cannot do that because some people are waiting to take the laws into their own hands," he said.

Idris explained that President Tinubu is fully aware of the genuine concerns and complaints expressed by Nigerians across the nation, and he is actively working to implement effective policies aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by the citizenry and bringing relief to all Nigerians.

The minister said in an unprecedented move, Tinubu is fashioning out a policy of paying stipends to all young university and polytechnic unemployed graduates in the country pending their formal employment in any sector of the economy.

He explained that because of the President's commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers, even after the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage concluded its assignment and submitted its report, the President sustained his engagement with the Organised Labour Unions until an amicable resolution was reached, which gave birth to the N70,000 national minimum wage.

Idris said the introduction of the Compressed National Gas (CNG) policy by the President is a game changer in the country's economy because of its ability to bring down the cost of transportation by about 60%, thereby providing a viable alternative for petrol and diesel.

In his remarks, Archbishop Leonard Kawas, the president general of the Charismatic Bishops Conference, disassociated the conference from the planned national protest, saying some groups had approached them about joining the protest.

"Your Excellency, recently, we received calls from other religious organisations asking us to join in preparation for a nationwide protest that would start on 1 August 2024. We are here to let you know that we do not think the same. We have decided to go all out and call for a truce.

"We have decided to sue for peace and humbly request that our brothers and sisters who are aggrieved in one way or the other that they should give us some time while we continue to communicate and negotiate with this government on areas that are pertinent to them," he said.

He said after the 2024 Synod, the bishops had resolved to partner with the federal government in prayers and advocacy for the success of the Tinubu Administration.

The Charismatic Bishop Conference also used the occasion to present a Meritorious Service Award to the minister.

Rally Potentially Dangerous, Say Governors

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has strongly opposed the nationwide protest scheduled for August 1-10, labelling it ill-timed and potentially dangerous.

The governor made this comment to State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa alongside former Senate President Pius Anyim and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Governor Uzodinma, who is also the chairman of the South East Governors' Forum and the Progressive Governors' Forum, expressed serious concern about the timing and potential consequences of the proposed demonstrations.

The governor highlighted the fragile nature of Nigeria's current political climate, warning that poorly managed protests could lead to dire consequences.

Drawing parallels to the 2020 EndSARS protests, which began peacefully but later turned violent, the governor warned of the risk of the planned August demonstrations being hijacked by criminal elements.

He urged citizens to remember the lessons from that experience and be wary of creating opportunities for similar incidents.

Uzodinma also questioned the motives and organisation behind the planned protests.

He said, "Democracy is about the opinion of the people, and the protest is allowed in a democratic setting. Every protest must be reasonably conceived to be able to make political sense.

"I think it's too early at this time in the life of this government for anybody to come out to say he wants to protest. First of all, there have not been any engagements where those who are sponsoring the protest were able to tell us the reasons for the protests.

"Second, given the global situation today and the insecurity in the country, we have a very fragile political environment that, if not managed and protected very well, may collapse the entire country.

"So those who are going to protest, what is the reason for the protests? And suppose they have no reason for the protests; in that case, I think I'll advise well-meaning Nigerians, citizens of this country who are making sacrifices - some of us have paid the supreme price for the existence of this country - we should guard our country very jealously.

"I think it is the wrong time for anybody to do any protests because the implication of doing that, if care is not taken, is that it may be hijacked. Like the EndSARS experience, where criminals now hijacked an innocently conceived agitation by young Nigerians," he said.

Northern, Southern Leaders Caution Planners

Also yesterday, leaders from both the Southern and Northern regions of Nigeria, along with various other stakeholders, pleaded with the country's youths.

These respected leaders, who are part of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), in a press statement urged the younger generation and other Nigerians who intend to participate in the highly-anticipated nationwide protests to reconsider their plans.

The leaders highlighted that meaningful progress is never achieved through violent protests or any form of unrest and that hardship is a challenge faced globally, not just in Nigeria.

They expressed concern that the protests may be infiltrated by hoodlums and troublemakers, potentially leading to a dangerous outcome.

The statement reads, "We have appealed to the organisers of the planned protest to halt it, as protests have never been the solution to any problem in the world. The situation in Nigeria is not unique to our country alone; it is a global issue. Through this medium, we advise our young people not to join the protest, as such protests can easily be hijacked by unruly elements, rendering the original purpose ineffective. "Furthermore, we urge President Tinubu to address the nation and reassure the citizens that he has the best intentions for our beloved country."

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Tinubu had already pleaded with the organisers to postpone the protests and allow his administration more time to implement programmes that will benefit the people.

The planned protests, scheduled for August 1, have gained momentum on social media, with hashtags such as 'EndBadGovernance,' 'TinubuMustGo,' and '#Revolution2024' trending.

The impending protests are driven by grievances over the high cost of living and the economic challenges in Nigeria, which have been attributed to the removal of fuel subsidies, the fluctuating value of the national currency, and other economic reforms implemented by the Tinubu administration.

60 Reps Ask Tinubu To Dialogue With Youths

In their reaction, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives urged the Tinubu-led federal government to dialogue with planners of the protester towards addressing their concerns.

The opposition lawmakers reached this resolution during a session they held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the dinner, chairman of the Caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, discouraged the planned protest, especially given the insecurity in parts of the country.

The minority leader urged the government to sit with the protesters and also look into some of the issues they had raised.

"We are not going to encourage any protesters because in the past, we have observed in most cases that even peaceful protests have been overtaken by hoodlums, and with the insecurity in some parts of the country, you may not have control of the gathering of people. Some unscrupulous people may use the opportunity to create chaos.

"So we are discouraging any protest but we appeal to government to dialogue and also look at critical areas that are necessary and address them amicably," he said.

The opposition leader called on the government to use the carrot-and-stick approach to addressing the country's insecurity problem.

No Going Back, Students Declare

Amidst the pleas for truce, Nigerians who have resolved to join the protest are the National Association of University Students (NAUS), the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), and the National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES).

This was contained in a memo addressed to all students, student unions, student associations and affiliated organisations covering Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

The memo was jointly signed by Comrade Obaji U. Marshal national president, NAUS; Amb. Shuaib Ishaka Yahaya, Senate president, NAUS; Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi Munirudeen, national president, NAPS; Comrade Adeniji Boluwaji Temitope, Senate president, NAPS; Comr. Egunjobi Samuel Oluwaseun, national president, NANCES and Kur Isaac Ushahemba, Senate president of NANCES.

The students said they have taken the collective decision after due and painstaking consultations on the way forward for Nigerian students.

"The present economic quagmire occasioned by the rising cost of living, hike in cost of commodities , hike in petroleum price, hike in electricity tariff, insecurity, poor funding of our institutions which presently affects more than 80% of the population in the country is felt most by young Nigerians studying for various academic qualifications across tertiary institutions.

"This development has led to poor socioeconomic welfare for students, a loss of interest in academic activities and a fall in grades, an increase in crimes and criminality, and an increase in violence on campuses and their environs.

"Furthermore, the inability of federal, state and local governments to provide adequate immediate and long-term palliatives, especially for Nigerian Students, to cushion the effect of the high cost of living, is rather disappointing and also raises the alarm of the student movement in the country, of a seeming lack of initiatives and ideas on the most effective approach to sustainable economic recovery and growth.

"Hence, the trio of NAUS, NAPS and NANCES, representing the voices of millions of Nigerian students, emphatically condemn the lackadaisical attitude of the government and declares a National Day Of Protest For Nigerian Students starting from Monday, July 29th, 2024 till further notice, having communicated the government through various means including media but nothing has been done," the memo said.

It added that the protest is a way for them to exercise their rights and drive home their demands to the federal and state governments.

"More directly, the trio of NAUS, NAPS AND NANCES frown at the 'I don't care attitude' of the government towards reducing the current hardship being undergone by all of us, especially the students, which contributes to the impoverishment of Nigerian students."

"The trio of NAUS, NAPS and NANCES therefore urges all Nigerian students to prepare for the National Day of Protest from the 29th of July, 2024.

"With this notice, student union officials are enjoined to be in touch with their respective associations for updates on the protest, as security agencies will also be put on notice," it added.