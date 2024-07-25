Nigeria: Jigawa Tackles Malaria With 3.2m Mosquito Nets, 6.8m Drug Doses

The Jigawa State Government has launched a state-wide distribution of 3.2 million insecticide-treated bed nets and a seasonal malaria chemoprevention campaign to tackle the menace of malaria.

Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, who inaugurated the programme, stressed the critical need to reduce malaria, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the state. He emphasised that the initiative reflected the government's commitment to delivering quality and affordable healthcare to the residents of Jigawa State.

Highlighting the economic advantages of reducing malaria, the governor noted that decreased treatment costs and enhanced productivity were among the benefits.

Supported by health partners, the programme aims to distribute 3.2 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets and provide 6.8 million doses of antimalarial medicines.

The governor urged citizens to fully utilise the intervention and ensure effective use of the bed nets to protect against malaria.

Additionally, the governor announced the initiation of a social health insurance scheme to cover 143,000 vulnerable individuals, including pregnant women, children under five and people living with HIV/AIDS. He said the state government would also provide N70m monthly for free maternal and neonatal healthcare services, including malaria treatment.

Addressing the human resources challenge in healthcare, Governor Namadi revealed that the state had employed over 1,000 primary healthcare workers.

Akim Kikonda, Country Representative of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), noted that malaria remained a major public health issue in Nigeria, particularly affecting children and pregnant women.

He praised the support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which helped reduce malaria prevalence in Nigeria from 42 per cent in 2010 to 22 per cent in 2021, according to the National Malaria Indicator Survey.

Kikonda urged continued efforts towards malaria elimination and commended Governor Namadi for his dedication to the campaign.