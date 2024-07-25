Corporate Council on Africa Hosts AGOA Private Sector Forum at USIP

USIP Acting President George Moose, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Corporate Council on Africa President Florie Liser, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade and Mining Albert Muchanga, and Assistant Secretary for Africa Mary Catherine Phee at the AGOA Private Sector Forum.

announcement

Washington, DC — Exciting news from the AGOA Private Sector Forum in Washington, DC!

Today, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration's strong commitment to AGOA renewal, first announced at the 2023 AGOA Forum.

We were honored to have other senior leaders present, including Amb. Katherine Tai - U.S. Trade Representative, H.E. Albert Muchanga - Commissioner for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade and Mining, African Union, Hon. Parks Tau - Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Republic of South Africa, and Don Graves - Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

This pivotal event, held in partnership with the Corporate Council on Africa, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Institute of Peace, underscores the strong commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and deepening U.S.-Africa trade and investment relations.

See photos from the Forum on LinkedIn

#CCA #AGOAPrivateSectorForum #AGOA #USAfricaPartnership #EconomicGrowth #TradeRelations

RELATED

Remarks by Secretary Blinken At the AGOA Private Sector Forum

Remarks by Ambassador Tai at the 2024 AGOA Private Sector Forum

Statement from President Biden on the AGOA Forum