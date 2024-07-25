Uganda: Youth Leaders Petition UHRC Over Illegal Arrests

Soldiers took charge of affairs in most parts of the capital Kampala on Tuesday.

A group of youth leaders has petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission(UHRC) following the purported illegal arrest of young demonstrators who were peacefully rallying against corruption within the country.

The incident, which occurred on July 23 2024 in Kampala, involved what the petitioners described as "gross violations of peaceful youth protestors' rights."

The youth activists, who had intended to march to Parliament to voice their concerns, were met with a heavy-handed response that included brutal arrests, torture, and inhumane treatment.

Despite their peaceful intentions and adherence to constitutional provisions, the youth were forcibly detained, preventing them from delivering their demands to Parliament.

The actions of the security forces, including the Uganda Police Force, Military Police, UPDF, and unidentified individuals, were condemned for infringing upon the fundamental rights and freedoms of the demonstrators.

In their formal complaint to the Commission, the youth activists highlighted the importance of upholding constitutional rights, including the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech, and the ability to hold leaders accountable through non-violent means.

"We hereby lodge our Complaint to the Commission in accordance with the Provisions of Article 52(1) (a) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda to investigate the Gross Violations of Peaceful Youth Protestors' Rights that involved Brutal Arrests," the petition read in part.

The youth led by Thomas Bagonza and Alex Lusswa Luwemba called for the immediate release of all detained activists and recommended against the involvement of the UPDF in such civilian matters.

"Freedom to Assemble and to demonstrate together with others Peacefully and Unarmed and to Petition and Article 38 of the Constitution of the republic of Uganda which provides for the Civic Rights and Activities where every Ugandan has a Right to participate in Peaceful Activities to Influence the Policies of Government," the petition reads.

The youth said in their petition that UPDF and non-uniformed men who effected the brutal arrests resulted in infringement of their human Rights and Freedoms.

They want the halting of UPDF's involvement in people's peaceful and non-violent constitutional means of holding their Leaders Accountable.

On Tuesday, a group of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen Z) protested against the corruption within Parliament and the country.

Several young people who tried to march to Parliament in Kampala were arrested by a joint team of military and police personnel.

They were charged with common nuisance at Buganda Road and Nakawa Chief Magistrate Courts and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Among those detained were former Rubaga South MP candidate and activist Habib Buwembo, and comedian Samuel Okanya, known as Sammy.

The protesters have presented various demands, including the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and the four backbench commissioners, a reduction in the number of Ugandan MPs, and an audit into MPs' lifestyles.

They are also calling for the resignation of any MPs involved in corruption scandals and a reduction in MPs' salaries and allowances to a maximum of Shs3 million.

Corruption remains a significant issue in Uganda, with several major scandals involving public officials. The country is ranked 141 out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption index.