Nigeria: Why We Support Upcoming Protest Against Tinubu Government - Afenifere Faction's Spokesperson

The Afenifere faction says the planned protest is an organic reaction to the government's failed economic policies.

The Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, threw its weight behind the upcoming '10 Days of Rage' protest against the economic and insecurity billed to take place nationwide between 1 and 10 August.

The group's publicity secretary, Justice Faloye, said the planned protest is an organic reaction to the government's failed economic policies.

"Afenifere is not planning to be a part of the protest, but we support anybody who wants to (express) their fundamental human rights. And because we, in Afenifere, have been warning about the economic policies - that if it continues, 'if you continue with the (removal of) subsidies and high inflation', there is no way you can stop people, you cannot tell a hungry man to wait," Mr Faloye said.

Mr Adebanjo's faction of Afenifere broke with the Reuben Fasoranti leadership in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, as they supported different candidates.

While Mr Fasoranti supported the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and the eventual winner of the election, Bola Tinubu, Mr Adebanjo backed the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, instead.

Mr Adebanjo, 96, claimed that the 98-year-old Mr Fasoranti, apparently more weighed down by age, had given him the blessing to assume the role of the de facto leader of the gerontocratic organisation.

On Thursday, Mr Faloye, who pledged loyalty to Mr Adebanjo's leadership, said Afenifere had previously voiced its displeasure about the economic policies implemented by the Tinubu Administration.

The Fasoranti-led bloc of the socio-cultural group has yet to comment on the upcoming protest, which allies of President Tinubu, whom it backed to win the presidency last year, had described as politically motivated.

'How govt can ensure protest is peaceful'

Mr Faloye also responded to concerns that criminals may hijack the protest.

"In most cases, it is not the protesters that actually cause the problem; it is the government or political thugs that cause the issues," he said, echoing a view earlier shared by human rights lawyer and senior advocate Femi Falana.

Some socio-cultural groups, like the Northern youth group under the Arewa Youth Assembly, have distanced themselves from the protest.

Similarly, the South-East Governors' Forum has taken a stand against it.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, one of the most prominent members of Mr Tinubu's cabinet, alleged that the planned protest is politically motivated.

Top aides of Mr Tinubu - Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu - have held a closed-door meeting with ministers regarding the protests. Following the meeting, they urged the youths to give the government more time to address economic concerns rather than proceeding with the protest.

But easing fears about the protest, Mr Faloye said, "We don't believe that people will come out and start burning. We have seen years and years of protests, and we realise that it becomes violent when the government tries to stop it."

He pleaded with security operatives to maintain law and order. He said anarchy would only set in if the government used force. He insisted that the protest was not politically motivated but resulted from dire economic issues.

He also cautioned the government against pointing fingers at the opposition regarding the country's situation.

Mr Faloye also criticised the president for implementing superficial policies that do not address the economic hardship.

He stated that the sharing of palliatives to the public is not enough to cushion the effect of the economic policies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He advised the government to stop absolving itself of the blame caused by President Tinubu's economic policies.

He said Mr Tinubu goes against the ideology of social welfare, which Afenifere holds sacrosanct. Instead, he said Mr Tinubu leans towards the liberal economy, which he believes cannot succeed in an African economy.

He stated that despite the president being a Yoruba man, Afeniere will always criticise his failed economic policies.

Proffering solutions

Mr Faloye advised the government to reduce the cost of governance, consider economic restructuring, and provide heavy manufacturing jobs by building a full railway complex.

He also believes that local government should be scrapped.

He said state police should be introduced to safeguard farmers, boost the agricultural sector, and address food insecurity.

Addressing the crude oil controversy, he advised the government to be more nationalistic by supporting the Dangote refinery.