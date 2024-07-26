Aremu proposes dialogue as an alternative to “leaderless protests”, adding that “protests without clear-cut agenda are destroying countries like Sudan and Kenya, which Nigeria should not copy."

The Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS), Ilorin, Issa Aremu, has called for an all-inclusive national social dialogue led by Organised Labour on the current economic challenges in Nigeria, saying dialogue should be prioritised over street protests to address the hardship in the country.

He made the call at the 2024 Policy Seminar Series of the Institute held on Thursday in Ilorin under the topic: "Democratic, Human And Workers Rights: An Inevitable Tripology For Human Development."

Mr Aremu proposed the dialogue as an alternative to "leaderless protests", adding that "protests without clear-cut agenda are destroying countries like Sudan and Kenya, which Nigeria should not copy."

He said while Nigeria celebrates 25 years of uninterrupted democratic process, there are still "anti-democratic forces" lurking around to truncate democracy.

According to him, the challenges of democracy can only be overcome through "more democracy and inclusive dialogue between the government and the people ".

Mr Aremu commended the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the new N70,000 minimum wage bill proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He called on civil society to emulate the approach of organised labour in engaging in policy contestation through peaceful dialogue on the rising cost of living.

Also speaking at the event, a veteran journalist and international trade unionist, Owei Lakemfa, described Nigerian labour laws as some of the best in the world.

Mr Lakemfa, a former Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) and the guest speaker at the seminar Series, compared labour laws in different countries. He said while Nigeria has ratified 44 Conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the United States has ratified only 14, including just two of the eight Core Conventions.

Mr Lakemfa, also the President of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA), said the labour laws in Nigeria have reinforced fundamental human rights.

He, therefore, advised the trade unions to take advantage of this by ensuring their implementation in the workplace, marketplace, and public spaces.

Mr Lakemfa advised labour leaders to ensure the implementation of the ILO Decent Work Agenda, which provides for "better prospects for personal development and social integration, freedom for people to express their concerns, organise and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and, equality of opportunity and treatment for all."

The unionist said under no circumstance should Nigerians allow their fundamental rights to be abridged, pointing out that Section 40 of the constitution provides that: "Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests."

Mr Lakemfa also criticised the trend of casualisation of staff, which he said is illegal under the Labour Act.

He attributed the rampant cases of casualisation of permanent jobs to the corporate greed of some employers, including their propensity to maximise profit in all ways and at all costs.

The government, he said, must check infringements of workers' rights and ensure job and social protection, which would lead to the delivery of quality work.

On the new N70,0000 national minimum wage, Mr Lakemfa advised all tiers of government and the organised private sector to implement it, warning that failing to do so would amount to a violation of the law.

He pointed out that the ILO defines minimum wage as: "The minimum amount of remuneration that an employer is required to pay wage earners for the work performed during a given period, which cannot be reduced by collective agreement or an individual contract."

Mr Lakemfa said the Minimum Wage Fixing Machinery Convention 26 was passed in 1928, "so it has universal applicability and is 'national' only to the extent that the exact minimum paid is country-specific."

The veteran labour leader said the minimum wage can only meet some of the needs of the worker because it is not a stand-alone policy.

He said wages are part of the social policies that must be combined with policies, like providing the citizenry with basic needs such as food, healthcare, clothes, education, and mass housing. He said these are necessary and constitutionally sanctioned to reduce or eradicate poverty among the populace.

He added that countries, regardless of ideology, have nationally applicable National Minimum Wage irrespective of whether they are "federal, unitary or a confederacy."

During the ceremony, Mr Lakemfa was honoured with the "Fellow of the Institute" award.