Development Of Phase 2 Of The Baleine Field - Two Vessels Depart From Dubai For Abidjan

Dubai hosted the launch ceremony (Sail Away) for the FPSO (Production) and FSO (Storage) units of the Baleine Phase 2 project. This landmark event in the global oil industry marks a crucial step in the development of this project.

On this occasion, the Ivorian Minister of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, delivered an important speech in the presence of numerous dignitaries, including ENI's General Manager of Natural Resources Guido Brusco, Altera President Chris Brett, Dubai World Drydocks Vice-President Janarthanan Kanthan, and several senior oil and service industry officials.

Mr. Sangafowa-Coulibaly highlighted the symbolic and historical significance of this launch, emphasizing the importance of production and storage vessels in the exploitation of oil fields. He recalled the importance of the Baleine project, the largest world-class field ever discovered in Côte d'Ivoire, which also holds the world record for the shortest time from discovery to production.

The vessels, named after two historic Ivorian cities, FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro, are sponsored by women of integrity, competence, and dedication. The Minister expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic, Alassane Ouattara, whose vision is to make the extractive sector the second pillar of the Ivorian economy after agriculture. He also congratulated the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons for its professionalism and the ENI group and the ENI/PETROCI consortium for their trust and expertise.

Phase 1 of the Baleine project exceeded expectations with daily oil and gas production 40% above initial targets. The Minister expressed optimism for Phase 2, anticipating similarly impressive results.

The Minister of Energy of Côte d'Ivoire also praised the work of the Altéra teams and Dubai World Drydocks, who ensured that the FPSO and FSO were ready for their journey to Abidjan after just 12 months on the refurbishment site. The two units will be anchored approximately 50 km off the coast alongside the FPSO Baleine, which entered service in August 2023.

This development is part of a broader momentum leading up to the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE), which will be held from November 27 to December 2, 2024, in Abidjan. SIREXE 2024 will provide a platform to showcase advancements in major projects like Baleine and discuss future growth and investment opportunities in the mining, petroleum, and energy sectors. This international exhibition offers companies, investors, and political decision-makers a chance to meet, share experiences, and establish new South-South and North-South partnerships.

Mr. Sangafowa-Coulibaly noted the positive economic impact of the ramp-up in Baleine production for Côte d'Ivoire, notably through the increased involvement of Ivorian companies in operations, facilitated by the local content legal framework. He also expressed satisfaction with the participation of young Ivorians in the refurbishment work, contributing to the transfer of expertise in the oil industry.

In conclusion, the Minister expressed his hope that the challenges of this phase would be successfully met, as was the case for Phase 1. He invited all stakeholders to celebrate the first drop of oil from Phase 2 of the Baleine field at the end of 2024.