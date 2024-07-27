Nigeria: Police List Conditions for 1st August Planned Protest

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun has issued guidelines for the Aug. 1 planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians.

Egbetokun issued the guidelines while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said that protesters must provide details of their proposed route, assembling point; duration of the protest; and names and contacts of protest leaders and organisers.

The I-G said that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state the protest was intended, must also be provided with measures taken to prevent the hijack of the protest by criminal elements.

"By providing this information, the police will be enabled to deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety.

"It will also help the police to designate its personnel specific routes and areas for the protest, to avoid conflict with other events or activities.

"With the information, the Police can establish clear communication channels with the protest leaders to address any concerns or issues that may arise.

"It will also help to minimise the risk of violence, property damage or other criminal activities," he said.

According to him, the Police acknowledge the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly or protests, but it is incumbent on the protesting groups to provide the details in the interest of public safety and order.

Egbetokun called on the groups in the planned protest to cooperate with the Police, by obeying the law and adhering to global best practices for peaceful assembly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the Police had been monitoring the threats surrounding the planned protest, and that some groups were calling for violent protests to emulate Kenyan's recent protest.

The I-G said that others were calling for peaceful protest, with violent undertone resulting to concern about their sincerity.

"We have our own history of violent protests in Nigeria and I don't believe we have to look to other countries to know the dangers of unchecked demonstrations.

"We commend patriots who have withdrawn from the protest and note those who had spoken out against any form of protest at this critical time.

"The fear that enemies of the country may manipulate the process were genuine concerns shared.

"We have credible intelligence on foreign machineries' involvement in the planned protest," he said.

Egbetokun urged Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group.

He said that it had become clear that even peaceful protest at this time might be ill-timed.

The I-G warned the groups plotting to destabilise the country and hoodlums seeking to exploit the protest for their criminal agendas.

He said that the Police would not tolerate the killing of innocent citizens, destruction of public infrastructure and private property, as well as looting of private businesses.