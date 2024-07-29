Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Phone Call From Mauritanian Counterpart

29 July 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Sunday a phone call from his brother President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in which they tackled fraternal bilateral relations issues and ways to boost them, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

