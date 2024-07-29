Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Phone Call From Mauritanian Counterpart

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Sunday a phone call from his brother President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in which they tackled fraternal bilateral relations issues and ways to boost them, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has received today a phone call from his brother President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a brotherly country, in which they discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, in the interest of both Algerian and Mauritanian peoples," the statement said.