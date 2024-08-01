Guinea: Ex-Dictator Found Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity

Moussa Dadis Camara, and several other former military leaders, were found guilty of crimes against humanity for their role in a stadium massacre in 2009. Camara was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A court in Guinea sentenced former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of crimes against humanity on Wednesday.

Camara and others were charged with murder, rape, torture and kidnapping stemming from the the massacre of more than 150 people at a pro-democracy rally in 2009.

"It is appropriate to declare Moussa Dadis Camara guilty of crimes against humanity based on the responsibility of the upper hierarchy," president of the court Ibrahima Sory II Tounkara said.

Several other former military commanders were also found guilty of crimes against humanity and handed life sentences. Four defendants were found not guilty.

Human Rights Watch's international justice counsel Tamara Aburamadan said Wednesday's hearing was "a long-awaited moment of truth for the victims and their families."

Who is Moussa Dadis Camara?

Camara took power in a coup in late 2008.

He ruled Guinea as the head of a military junta until early 2010.

In the crimes against humanity trial, Camara denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

