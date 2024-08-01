Guinea: Convictions for Crimes Against Humanity Following 28 September 2009 Massacre Trial a Historic Moment

Reacting to the conviction today of eight persons for crimes against humanity notably following the murder of at least 156 persons, the rape and sexual violence inflicted to at least 109 girls and women on 28 September 2009 and the following days in Conakry, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said:

"Even though the organization has not yet been able to thoroughly read the ruling, we in principle welcome the historic conviction of eight defendants, including former head of state Moussa Dadis Camara, for crimes against humanity which finally brings justice, truth and some form of reparation to the victims and their families almost fifteen years on.

This historic verdict should set an example throughout the world and in Guinea.Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa

"The court's decision to reclassify the events as crimes against humanity enabled the gravity of the crimes, including sexual crimes, to be recognized. Despite the delays, Guinea has shown that it was able and willing to prosecute and try those suspected of criminal responsibility of the 28 September 2009 stadium crimes. This is a successful example of complementarity between the ICC and national courts, as it is the first time in Africa that a state investigates, prosecutes and judges itself the highest responsible for crimes which were under scrutiny by the ICC.

"We salute the work and determination of the victims' associations, as well as Guinean and international human rights organizations, which were crucial in enabling the investigation to be opened, the trial to be held and the judgment to be handed down. The mobilization of the Guinean authorities, the monitoring of the ICC and the support of partner countries have also shown that justice is possible for the victims of murder and sexual violence by defence and security forces when there is the political will by national authorities.

"This historic verdict should set an example throughout the world and in Guinea, where the illegal use of firearms and excessive force during protests remains commonplace including under the current regime, as Amnesty International has denounced, and where sexual crimes continue to go largely unpunished."

Background

Today, the Dixinn criminal Court found former head of state Moussa Dadis Camara, as well as Moussa Tiegboro Camara, Marcel Guilavogui, Blaise Gomou, Paul Mansa Guilavogui, Mamadou Aliou Keita, Claude Pivi, and Aboubacar Diakité guilty of crimes against humanity. Moussa Dadis Camara was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment. Claude Pivi, on the run, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The other convicted were sentenced to prison terms of between 10 and 20 years. Four other defendants were found not guilty.

On 28 September 2009, at least 156 people were killed by various members of the armed forces, and more than 109 girls and women were victims of rape and other sexual violence, including sexual mutilation and sexual slavery, according to the 2009 report of the International Commission of Inquiry.

The victims had gathered in Conakry's 28 September stadium to protest against the intention of military leader Moussa Dadis Camara, then head of the National Committee for Democracy and Development in power after a coup d'état, to stand in the presidential election.

Amnesty International published a report on these events in February 2010.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a preliminary examination on 14 October 2009. On 29 September 2022 the ICC Prosecutor closed the preliminary examination in recognition of Guinea's ability and willingness to investigate and prosecute the crimes itself.