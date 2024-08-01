Nigeria: We Can't Afford Another #EndSARS Experience - Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji

Ahead of today's nationwide protest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, said Nigeria cannot afford another repeat of the EndSARS experience especially in their respective states.

Also, security agencies in Ondo State said they are on ground to ensure peace.

This came as an Ogun State High Court, yesterday, ordered the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest to limit their activities to four locations in the state.

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, and National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, yesterday, distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and poor governance.

We've not recovered from #EndSARS protest --Sanwo-Olu

Addressing Lagos residents on the need to shun violent protests in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the state was yet to fully recover from the mindless destruction of some symbols of the rich and enviable heritage of the state during the EndSARS protest.

The governor, however, called for peaceful demonstration as demonstrators called the attention of the Federal Government to the economic challenges and hunger in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said: "Lagos has always been a beacon of hope, a city of refuge, a city of resilience and a melting pot of our diverse cultures. No other state reflects the assemblage of the brilliance and energy inherent in our diversity as a people like Lagos.

"For a few weeks now, the nation has woken up to threats of protests aimed at what the organisers have called an end to the bad government beginning from August 1-10, 2024.

While the original proponents of the idea of peaceful protests may have noble intents, some of the narratives it has occasioned about its instrumentality for change of government by another means other than the one constitutionally provided for are disturbing.

"It is pertinent to ask, is protest the practical catalyst for progress the nation requires at this time? Will such a protest suddenly ensure that all of our challenges disappear in 10 days? Will the protest suddenly ensure the prices of foodstuff drop by the 11th day? Will shutting down the economy for 10 days inspire the economic growth we earnestly desire? I hold the strong view that a protest at this time will do none of these things for us as a nation. Rather, it would roll back the modest gains that we have made in various facets of our socio-economic life as a people."

Reflecting on the EndSARS protest in 2020, the governor said: "I appeal to you all that we reflect on our past experiences during the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020. What began as a peaceful demonstration was, unfortunately, hijacked by elements with devilish intentions. They unleashed an unprecedented war on our state. We saw the destruction of valuable properties, the disruption of businesses, and sadly, the loss of lives in several parts of our dear state. These events left deep scars on our state and hurt our psyche.

"We are yet to fully recover from the mindless destruction of some symbols of our rich and enviable heritage - the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, the oldest and most recognisable court building in Nigeria built in the early 1860s and 15 other court buildings, over 45 police stations were set ablaze, 12 Local Government offices burnt, 7 Fire Stations burnt, the Forensic Centre that was the best in West Africa, the iconic City Hall, the secretariat of the oldest Local Government in Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, headquarters and traditional rulers' palaces. They were all destroyed. So were several bank facilities, malls, shops, offices, hundreds of brand-new BRT buses and several other public assets.

"No true Lagosian or friend of Lagos will encourage us to go this route again. That is not who we are; that is not our way and that is not our style.

"We must remember that our shared goal is a peaceful and prosperous Lagos. The consequences of unrest are not just measured in the damage to property or disruptions to daily life; they are also felt in the loss of confidence, the fear instilled in our communities, tourists and foreign investors and the setback to our economic and social progress."

We're yet to recover from #EndSARS -- Oyebanji

Addressing Ekiti residents, in a statewide broadcast, Governor Oyebanji begged the youths not to submit themselves to the evil merchants who want to use them as cannon fodder to foment trouble in the state.

Recalling the havoc wreaked in Ekiti during the #EndSARS protest of 2020, the governor disclosed that some public infrastructure and assets are still in ruins nearly four years after they were savagely vandalized by protesters with the government struggling to repair or replace them.

His words: "A protest should be conducted under a peaceful atmosphere without recourse to any violent disturbances to another citizen who also enjoy the inalienable right to unhindered movement and life.

"Nothing much will change by blocking roads and preventing the distribution of goods and services, instead, it will aggravate poverty and sorrow and will also worsen the situation as it did in 2020 when we had to slip into deeper economic recession as a result of the combined effect of COVID 19 pandemic and the #EndSARS wanton destruction of economic infrastructure across the country.

"Multimillion naira businesses were completely ruined and the owners destroyed forever. To date, the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency's store room and other government institutions remain in ruins because of the arson and looting that were visited on the State by retrogressive elements masquerading as protesters."

Court restricts protesters in Ogun

Meanwhile, an Ogun State High Court has ordered the sponsors of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests to limit their activities to four locations in the state.

The court also restricted the time frame of the protest to between 8 am and 5 pm.

Granting an application moved by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, Justice O. Ogunfowora directed that all protests, under the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria slogan or any other slogan from 1 August 2024 to 10 August 2024, must be limited in place and time.

The judge prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere in the state except at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

The judge, in his ruling, also prohibited any protest from taking place outside the hours of 8 am to 5 pm.

The judge further directed the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State to enforce the order and ensure that the protests are held only in the specified locations and during the periods stated in the order.

The judge declared that the order would last for seven days and ordered the state to serve the application on notice within that period.

Justice Ogunfowora shortened the time for the protesters to respond to the application to 72 hours.

The case was adjourned to 6 August 2024.

We won't condone acts of vandalism in Ondo, Lagos--Security agencies

In Ondo State, the Police commissioner, Mr Abayomi Oladipo, who spoke on behalf of other top security chiefs, said they are fully on ground to ensure peace in the state.

Oladipo said: "What we are saying is that we should allow peace to reign in Ondo state, as it stands today in Ondo State, there have not been any group of persons who have indicated interest to participate in the protest in line with virtual meeting held by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that they should document their presence, locations with the police to provide them adequate security for them to ventilate their concerns.

"We have the mandate to protect all citizens and residents of this country by ensuring that those who are going to embark on lawful peaceful protest are protected from being infiltrated by hoodlums who may want to hijack or take advantage of the protest to create confusion and mayhem in the state."

Also, the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, yesterday, vowed not to condone any act of vandalism in the state before, during or after the planned protest in the state.

The State Commandant, NSCDC, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, gave the warning after an emergency management meeting at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSC Oluwaseun Abolurin, in a statement, said: "The citizens are also enjoined, to go about their normal businesses, without any fear of intimidation in the wake of the nationwide proposed planned protest in the state.

"The Lagos State Commandant strongly and clearly stated that planned protest under any guise or unsuspecting sinister moves by faceless individuals, hoodlums, hijackers and other unscrupulous elements will not be condoned."

UNILAG postpones examinations

Meanwhile, following the planned protest, the management of University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, postponed the ongoing second semester examinations.

The school management, in a statement, said papers slated to be taken on today and tomorrow have been shifted.

The statement, by the Head of its Communication Unit, Alhaja Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem reads: "Given reports of the planned protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the University Community are, hereby, advised to remain calm, safe and security conscious at all locations.

"Management has put in place precautionary measures to ensure your safety, security, and well-being on the three campuses of our University, especially due to the ongoing 2nd Semester, 2023/2024 examinations."

"Please note that all examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2, 2024, are postponed till further notice. A new schedule for all the papers initially listed for these two days will be announced in due course.

"Similarly, it is imperative to stress that security is everybody's business.

"The University recognises the right of citizens to lawful and peaceful assembly. However, members of the University Community, particularly staff and students, are implored to remain civil, orderly and responsible in their utterances and behaviour, offline and online."