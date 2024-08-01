Liberia: Erosion Sweeps Montserrado Beaches Away.

If measures are not taken to address the erosion, residents living close to the beaches in Sinkor will lose their homes.

Thursday, August 1, 2024 -The sandy beaches along four avenues in Sinkor, a Monrovia suburb, have been significantly swept away by coastal erosion.

Severe erosion has left numerous residents homeless along the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 20th Streets in Sinkor.

Their properties have been swallowed up by the sea and coastal forces. Those living close to the beach now face the imminent threat of losing their homes if measures are not taken to address the erosion.

In March 2024, Ansu Dulleh, Executive Director of the Liberia National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), warned of severe weather patterns, including increased rainfall, anticipated windstorms, and a projected one-meter rise in sea levels during the rainy season.

Dulleh highlighted scientific findings from the World Bank Group's Climate Risk Profile-2024 for Liberia, which indicated that over 100,000 people could be affected by floods, windstorms, and coastal erosion.

The report also pointed out potential health risks, including disease outbreaks and vulnerabilities in critical water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure. It also cautioned that these issues could lead to injuries and loss of life.

Additionally, Dulleh had previously requested a budgetary allotment of 15 million U.S. dollars from the Boakai administration to improve the agency's capabilities and mitigate disasters nationwide. However, the requested funds were not allocated.

This paper conducted a survey of the affected areas to assess the situation and observed that the recent heavy rainfall in the past month has significantly impacted many people living along the beaches.

Businesses have closed, and residents have already left. Others are relocating their belongings out of fear that their houses might collapse while they sleep. The remaining residents are appealing to the government for intervention.

One Esther Kofa, who has relocated from one of the affected areas, told this paper that a family was in bed some years back when their house collapsed.

"Though nothing happened to them ... I think it's safe for me and my family to leave before the worst happens," she explained.

The erosion continues to devastate the area, sweeping away homes and other structures along the coast. Some residents are using other means of coastal defense to protect their properties as the sea fast approaches.