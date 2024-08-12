Liberia Adopts National Adaptation Plan

-- GOL will use it to foster resilience, sustainable development for future generations

The Liberian government, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other line ministries and agencies, has officially adopted the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address climate change impacts.

The high-level stakeholders' declaration emphasizes the government's commitment to resilience and sustainable development for current and future generations.

Arthur Becker, the Manager of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the EPA, read the adaptation document on behalf of the stakeholders gathered at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County on August 9, 2024.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their dedication to implementing the NAP and recognized the importance of inclusive decision-making processes involving all sectors of society.

"We, the Honorable Members of the National legislature, Ministers, heads of agencies, members of the donor community as well as esteemed stakeholders of the Republic of Liberia, have to reaffirm our collective commitment as was done on December 8, 2021, during the official launch of Liberia National Adaptation Plans (NAP) in Monrovia," Becker said. "We, united, accept and reinforce the just recently adopted Private Sector, Youth, Women and CSOs "Kakata Declaration" which aims to address the critical impacts of climate change and support the implementation of Liberia's NAP."

Key commitments outlined in the declaration include enhancing coordination for NAP implementation, allocating resources for adaptation, integrating climate resilience into development plans, and prioritizing vulnerable groups in adaptation programs.

The stakeholders also pledged to strengthen climate information systems, establish multi-stakeholder platforms for collaboration, and invest in capacity-building initiatives. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of monitoring progress, learning from adaptation initiatives, and fostering dialogue among stakeholders to advance Liberia's NAP goals.

He said Liberia, as a nation rich in natural beauty and resources, is faced with significant challenges due to the adverse effects of climate change. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, sea-level rise, and extreme weather events are threatening our ecosystems, economy, and livelihoods.

Becker noted that the plan serves as a blueprint for systematic and strategic adaptation planning, adding "It aims at reducing vulnerability and enhancing the adaptive capacity of our local communities."

"We have therefore committed ourselves as stakeholders to a socially inclusive and participatory decision-making process that integrates the insights and contributions of all sectors of society, including government, private sector, civil society, youth, women, and children. Our involvement is pivotal to the success of our adaptation strategies," he said. "We agreed to also enhance the capacity of our institutions at all levels to effectively coordinate and implement of this plan. This involves improving policy coherence, fostering high-level stakeholders' collaboration across different levels of governance, and ensuring robust governance structures and vertical and horizontal integration."

"Recognizing the need for adequate and increased financial resources for adaptation, we will allocate resources from both domestic and international sources to implement Liberia's National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). We will also establish transparent mechanisms for monitoring the allocation and utilization of these funds to ensure accountability and efficiency.

They at the same time committed to integrating climate change adaptation into national, subnational, and sectoral development plans. This approach will ensure that climate resilience becomes a cornerstone of sustainable development across agriculture, fisheries, coastal, forestry, waste, energy, health, infrastructure, water resources, and other critical sectors.

Acknowledging the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable groups, particularly women, youth, and marginalized communities, we will implement targeted and locally led adaptation programs to enhance their resilience and adaptive capacities. This includes facilitating access to education, training, and economic opportunities.

They vowed that they would strengthen the climate information systems to better prepare for and respond to climate-induced hazards. This includes investing in early warning systems, emergency response infrastructure, and community-based resilience initiatives.

Additionally, they revealed that they will establish and operationalize multi-stakeholder platforms across scale to facilitate dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among government entities, private sector leaders, civil society organizations, and community groups;

"We will implement comprehensive capacity-strengthening programs to equip individuals, particularly youth and women, with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective participation in and contribution to adaptation efforts; We will review and enhance policy and regulatory frameworks to remove barriers and create incentives for climate-resilient investments and practices, particularly in the private sector," he added.

Becker continues: "We will support and expand community-led adaptation projects that leverage local knowledge, capacities, and leadership and address specific vulnerabilities faced by various communities across Liberia; We will invest in the development and upgrading of resilient infrastructure that can withstand climate impacts, ensuring the protection of public assets and critical services; We note that the direct impacts of climate change are experienced mostly at the local level and commit to integrating climate adaptation into the local government decentralization process to strengthen adaptation at the local level."

The stakeholders vowed to establish a comprehensive monitoring, evaluation, and learning system to track progress at the community level, assess the effectiveness of adaptation measures, learn from a variety of adaptation initiatives, and inform continuous improvements in adaptation planning and implementation.

Remarking earlier, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA Executive Director, revealed that National plan Adaptation Plans globally are critical frameworks established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to help countries like Liberia address the impacts of climate change.

Given Liberia's vulnerability to climate-related hazards such as flooding, drought, and rising sea levels, he said these plans must be effectively implemented.

Dr. Yarkpawolo said the high-level dialogue serves as a platform for stakeholders--including government officials, civil society, international partners, and local communities to discuss strategies for advancing these plans.

The high-level dialogue, hosted under the theme "Effective Implementation of National Adaptation Plans (NAP) for Development Processes in Liberia: A Collaborative Approach between Policymakers and the Donor Community," aimed to promote collaboration, identify funding opportunities, and address challenges in implementing adaptation strategies for a resilient future in Liberia.

"This includes sharing best practices, identifying funding opportunities, and discussing challenges faced in executing adaptation strategies," the EPA Executive Director noted.

He further revealed the dialogue aims to create a sense of urgency around climate action while ensuring that adaptation measures are inclusive and equitable.