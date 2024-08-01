Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Police Attack, Injure Premium Times Journalist

Premium Times
Lagosians demonstrate at Ikeja Underbridge at #EndBadGovernance Protest:
1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police officers hit Yakubu Mohammed with the butt of their gun and their batons until he sustained injuries on his head.

Police officers on Thursday attacked and injured a PREMIUM TIMES reporter covering the #EndbadGovernance protest in Abuja.

The police officers hit Yakubu Mohammed with the butt of their gun and their batons until he sustained injuries on his head.

He was then arrested and briefly detained in a police van placed near the Head of Service Building in the Secretariat area of Abuja.

Mr Mohammed was wearing a press vest that clearly identified him as a journalist and also presented his identity card to the police officers.

"They told me they were not concerned about my ID card and that they had even arrested an NUJ chairman earlier," Mr Mohammed told his editors minutes after he was released.

Mr Mohammed and other PREMIUM TIMES journalists joined their colleagues from other newsrooms to cover the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja.

This newspaper reported how the protest turned rowdy after the police fired teargas at protesters.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.