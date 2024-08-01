Nigeria: #hardship - 'POS Business, Our Only Employment in Nigeria' - Protester

He says 'the good jobs are reserved for children of the rich.'

An angry Nigerian has expressed frustration over the unemployment rate in the country, lamenting that the POS business appears to be the only "employment" for the poor for now in the country.

The Nigerian, Emmanuel Edunam, stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday at Ibom Plaza, a popular recreational hub in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

"POS is our only employment now in Nigeria," he said at the sideline of the nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

"Good jobs are reserved for children of the elites immediately after graduation," he added.

Speaking further, Mr Edunam called on governments to "expand employment to the poor, reduce petrol and food price". He said Nigerians were tired of the economic hardship.

Youths in Nigeria have taken to the streets to protest bad governance and the cost of living crisis.

The youths who are using social media to mobilise other youths in the country are making several demands, including the reversal of the hike in the price of electricity.

The youths have ignored the appeals by the federal and state governments to shelve protests.

In Uyo, some youths defied the rain to protest around the Ibom Plaza.