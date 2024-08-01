Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - How Police Attacked Peaceful Protesters in Abuja

The police fired tear gas indiscriminately in an attempt to prevent the protesters from accessing the iconic Eagle Square ground in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja.

The peaceful protest in Abuja is turning chaotic after police officers fired tear gas indiscriminately at protesters.

As of 12:30 p.m., the scene around the Head of Service Complex resembles a war zone, with protesters throwing back the tear gas canisters at the police officers

Despite the use of force to disperse the protesters, they remain undeterred and are regrouping.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the protesters had peacefully marched from the Moshood Abiola Stadium to Eagle Square without any incident.

As soon as the protesters approached the Eagle Square, chaos ensued. The police took up tactical positions around the protesters and sporadically fired tear gas at them.

Despite the police's actions, the crowd has not dispersed. Many protesters have regrouped around the Ministry of Finance, blocking Ahmadu Bello Way and pushing back towards the police.

At the time of this report, the protesters have remained peaceful and have refused to resort to violence.

The protesters are demanding a reversal of government policies such as the removal of subsidies on petrol. They say the policies have worsened the economic situation in the country with Nigeria now witnessing its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.