Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - Protesters Take Over Streets in Taraba

Premium Times
Lagosians demonstrate at Ikeja Underbridge at #EndBadGovernance Protest:
1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

The demonstrators chanted in Hausa: "Tinubu-Shettima bamuyi, meaning, "We don't want Tinubu and Shettima."

Many protesters, primarily children and youths, took to the streets of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Thursday morning, joining the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Armed with placards and banners, the protesters converged at the Ministry of Works Roundabout and marched towards the Roadblock Flyover.

Human and vehicular movements were scanty.

When this report was filed, shop owners at the Jalingo market and Hammaruwa Road closed their shops.

A visit to some locations in Jalingo revealed no business activities.

