Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance Protests Day 2 (Live Updates )

This marks the second day of what the protest organisers christened the "#10daysofrage" demonstration.

Today, the #EndBadGovernance protesters are expected to take to the streets of major states across Nigeria to continue their demonstration against poor governance and economic hardship. This marks the second day of what the protest organisers christened the "#10daysofrage" demonstration.

On Thursday when the peaceful demonstration began, PREMIUM TIMES reported how it gradually turned violent in states such as Kano, Gombe, Yobe, Abuja and Niger. However, protests were not recorded in some states like Ekiti and most of the southeastern states of the country.

While several properties were destroyed and businesses grounded in states where the protests turned violent on Thursday, at least one protester was confirmed after police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Suleja, Niger State. Although some residents claimed that more people were shot and killed during the protest, only one has been confirmed so far.

Similarly, the protests in Abuja became violent after the police fired tear gas indiscriminately in an attempt to prevent the protesters from accessing the iconic Eagle Square ground in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja.

In Kano and Gombe states, the protest turned violent after some youth took to the streets with dangerous weapons, invading stores and looting businesses and a yet-to-be-commissioned government facility.

Many people were injured on Thursday, while some policemen specifically targeted journalists and arrested at least two of them in Abuja, including a PREMIUM TIMES journalist whose phone was seized after he was beaten despite identifying himself as a journalist.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES on this page for live updates of the protests across Nigeria.