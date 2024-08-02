Nigeria: Protest - Katsina Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew As Police Detain 50

Police are firing teargas canisters at the protesters as they (protesters) arrive at the Federal Secretariat near Eagles Square.

The police say 50 suspected miscreants are being held for alleged misconduct during Thursday's protest.

The Katsina State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to Government of the State, Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, announced the decision in a statement issued in Katsina on Thursday.

The statement was signed by Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar'adua, the Director of media at the office of the Secretary to the state government.

According to him, the government under the Acting Governor, Faruq Jobe, has also banned unusual gatherings and all types of protest across the State.

He explained further that the decision followed an emergency State Security Council meeting convened on the report of breakdown of law and order in some parts of the State as a result of the nationwide protest.

"The acting governor had earlier received a group of Civil Society Organizations who were on a peaceful demonstration at the Government House and pledged to deliver their messages to the appropriate authority.

"However, later government received reports that some miscreants had hijacked the protest and unleashed their ulterior motives of shop breaking, looting and vandalisation of public and private properties.

"Therefore, the government found it necessary to impose these measures to safeguard people's lives and properties in the State," he said.

According to him, people are therefore warned to remain calm and law abiding as the security agencies had been directed to arrest any individual or group of persons on violating the orders.

He said that the acting governor has appealed to the people in the state to continue with their legitimate activities within the free movement period.

Police detain 50 suspected miscreants

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Katsina State has detained 50 suspected miscreants during the nationwide protests over the economic hardship in the state.

The command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He, however, said that no loss of life was recorded during the protests in the state.

He said, "The state is now relatively calm as the protests have been contained."

Aliyu added that the security arrangements have been reinforced in the state.

The Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation in Katsina observed that some youths vandalised some public properties.

The youths vandalised street lights and took away cables, solar panels and poles.

They also destroyed drainages, culverts and removed rods, among others.

(NAN)