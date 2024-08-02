Ghana: Akufo-Addo Pledges Smooth Transition of Power After 2024 Elections

President Akufo-Addo also announced that the government has begun engaging with stakeholders and plans to launch a national initiative to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his dedication to ensuring a smooth transition of power after the upcoming 2024 general elections.

At the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, themed 'Combating Misinformation and Disinformation in Election 2024,' President Akufo-Addo called on the media and citizens to remain vigilant ahead of the 2024 elections. He emphasized that Ghana's democratic progress relies on active citizen engagement, a vibrant civil society, and a free press.

"Our democratic journey has been made possible by the active participation of the citizenry. A robust civil society and a free media. These elements reinforce collectively, Ghana's reputation as a stable democratic nation," Akufo-Addo said.

He further stressed the need to counter misinformation and disinformation, warning that their impact on the electoral outcome is impossible to overstate.

"It is within this context that, we must address the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation which threatens, and undermines the democratic gains we have made," he added.

According to Akufo-Addo, the government has begun engaging with stakeholders and plans to launch a national initiative to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

He added that Ghana's democratic stability is showcased through its seamless transfer of power between political parties.

"The peaceful transition of power is evidenced by the changes in the national political leadership, from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and back, underscores the maturity of our democratic institutions and the resilience of our electoral process," he said.