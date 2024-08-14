Rwandan Govt Shuts Over 5,600 Churches

The Rwandan government clamped down on more than 5,600 churches, including 100 cave churches, for various reasons.

Religion is a huge part of African culture. Perhaps because most African countries are largely underdeveloped, the church has become a place where people go to get answers and help.

However, this has also led to the proliferation of places of worship, most of which, critics argue, are more transactional than spiritual, paying little or no attention to the safety and security of their members.

Christianity is the dominant religion in Rwanda. The main denominations in Rwanda are Catholicism and Protestantism, with about 45 per cent of the population identifying as Catholic and 35 per cent as Protestant.

Recently, the Rwandan government led by President Paul Kagame did the unthinkable. The government clamped down on over 5,600 churches, including 100 cave churches. And the reason? The failure to comply with safety and health regulations, such as poor soundproofing, and the transactional nature of many places of worship.

Rwandan media outlet The News Times said the move is part of a two-week nationwide operation by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), which began on 29 July.

The majority of the affected faith-based organisations, according to RGB Chief Executive Usta Kaitesi, lacked basic infrastructure and proper hygiene and safety standards, while several others were operating illegally.

"This is an ongoing nationwide operation for those churches that remain non-compliant with the law. As RGB we are not deterred by any effort in the pursuit of having proper standards of places of worship. The idea is that people should understand that these are not healthy ways of worship.

"This is not just about non-compliance with the law, but it also puts the lives of the worshippers at risk. Worshippers should not be exposed to hazards. According to the faith of most Christians, God is omnipresent; why should a worshipper risk their life inside a cave?" Kaitesi said on the public broadcaster RBA.

Rationale

The law in Rwanda, enacted in 2018, requires places of worship to operate in a safe and organized environment. It abolishes the use of loud public address systems and compels all preachers to have theological training before opening a church. This is a step towards ensuring the safety and tranquillity of worshipers.

Since the enactment of the law in 2018 to regulate the proliferation of places of worship, this is the major crackdown.

In 2018, when the bill was passed into law, 700 churches were closed.

The Rwandan President said the country didn't need many houses of worship, maintaining that such a high number was only suitable for more developed economies with the means to sustain them.

Mr Kagame, who just won a fourth term in office with over 99 per cent of the votes, claims to rule a tightly controlled society where his critics believe there is little freedom of speech.

The government has taken a firm stance against the proliferation of houses of worship. Despite the crackdown, Mr Kayitesi said dilapidated structures and unhygienic conditions still exist.

Though Pentecostal churches run by charismatic pastors have proliferated across Rwanda, some are massive, attracting a crowd of worshipers every Sunday due to the performance of miracles and prophecies. In contrast, others are tiny structures that are poorly built without proper planning permission.