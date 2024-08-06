Tensions escalated at the national headquarters of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on Monday, August 5, as confrontations arose between anti-riot police and party members. The CDC supporters expressed frustration over the police presence outside their headquarters, perceiving it as a form of intimidation.

Top police sources termed the presence of officers at the CDC's headquarters and other parts of Monrovia as a confidence patrol amidst threats of protests from aggrieved security personnel backed by the CDC.

The huge presence of police officers however angered CDCians, many of whom felt that they were being caged by the state security apparatus.

In a live video, some members used derogatory language towards President Boakai. Jefferson Koijee, CDC Secretary-General, was observed leading a team inside the party's headquarters, while other party members engaged with the police outside.

Some party supporters also attempted to block the main street connecting the party's headquarters and the head office of Lonestar Cell MTN.

Koijee described the presence of heavily armed Police on the grounds of the CDC as were mere bluff and warned that the CDC would not allow further provocation.

Koijee said the CDC is a registered Political institution to conduct its affairs under the constitution and will not secretly go about doing anything outside the law. He urged members of the CDC to keep calm and should remain law-abiding.

CDC Acting Chairman, Janga Kowo condemned the action of the police, terming it as a provocation. He said the CDC poses no threat to the state and as such it should not be provoked by the state security in such a manner.

However, there have been recent reports indicating that planned demonstrations are in the works by various groups, including dissatisfied former agents of the Executive Protection Service EPS--an elite presidential guard unit that provides security to VIPs, including the President and Vice President.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman recently disclosed the likelihood of upcoming protests during a briefing at the LNP headquarters over the weekend. While not specifying the exact groups or reasons behind the protests, he assured that the police would be prepared to ensure the safety of both demonstrators and the general public.

Sources suggest that the anticipated protest may involve former agents of the Executive Protection Service who were let go when the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration assumed office. The protest is reportedly motivated by frustrations over the government's prolonged delay in addressing issues related to their benefits. The demonstration, which was said to not only be backed by the CDC but also sponsored by the opposition, was said to be organized under the banner "Kill One, Kill All."

Meanwhile, the EPS officers are steadfast in their commitment to demand their rightful benefits from the Liberian government, though they have not yet specified the date of their action.

At a press conference on Monday, the dismissed officers expressed grievances over what they perceive as unfair dismissals following President Joseph Boakai's assumption of office. Some officers also indicated concerns about the perceived politicization within their ranks, which could compromise their professional neutrality as state security personnel.

During a recent media briefing, the aggrieved officers, through their spokesman, Godfrey Weah, clarified that despite public speculations, they have not officially announced plans for a protest against the government.

Weah disclosed that the group had discussions with Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman to address their concerns and secure their benefits.

Weah expressed disappointment at IG Coleman's reported lack of awareness about the scheduled meeting with EPS Director Sam Gaye, raising concerns about misinformation.

Moving forward, Weah highlighted the officers' decision not to disclose their plans to authorities to ensure their actions remain unpredictable, a strategy often employed by security personnel.

He emphasized the officers' resolve in demanding their benefits, asserting their fearlessness in the face of any attempts to intimidate them, underscoring their dedication to their cause.

Meanwhile, many Liberians fear that the CDC as the main opposition political party, and part of the former ruling arrangement, is posing a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of Liberia.

These Liberians' concerns come in the wake of recent statements made by former President George Weah, the CDC's standard-bearer, in which he vowed that the party would use "every means at its disposal" to stop the Unity Party-led government from "undermining the rule of law and threatening Liberia's peace."

Following President Weah's Press Conference on Tuesday, July 30, some members of the CDC were heard threatening to resist the ongoing prosecution of former officials caught in an audit report.