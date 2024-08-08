Liberia: CDC Cries Baby

The former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is currently in a crying baby mood a day after it endured real torment from the Liberia National Police over the crushed protest action intended to draw attention to series of activities it deemed unwarranted and detestable.

It famous headquarters was surrounded by members of the LNP deployed early Monday to protect protester planners, after the police said it had received information about the planned protest to be in the position to quell and prevent any unfortunate situation.

The police action did not please party executives who said their presence only created terror and panic for partisans.

Acting Chairman, Janga Kowo described the police presence at their Headquarters as 'unprovoked provocation', saying the Unity Party government had crossed the 'red line'.

Kowo has strongly warned the LNP against deploying riot Police officers around the premises of its Headquarters, echoing that such action must and should not be repeated.

Monrovia got tense on Monday upon the deployment of several riot police officers in streets corners after news spread that dismissed Executive Protection Service (EPS) officers were staging a massive protest in demand of their benefits.

Tensions flared between anti-riot police and CDC partisans as tried to rebuff the police actions which they viewed as a form of intimidation.

Some members were caught on live video using invectives against President Boakai who the party is often accused of attempting to foment chaos.

Jefferson Koijee, CDC Secretary-General, was seen leading a team inside the party's headquarters while some partisans confronted the police outside, and even attempted to block the main street running between the party's headquarters and Lonestar Cell MTN.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman Sunday announced that Liberia was on the verge of experiencing a series of demonstrations in various parts of the country.

Though he did not specify the groups organizing the protests, he emphasized however that the police force would be prepared to protect both the protesters and the general public.

Addressing the media, spokesman of dismissed EPS Officers, Godfrey Weah, said at no time did they plan a protest as being speculated in the public.

Mr. Weah then stressed that despite the widespread news, they remain law abiding and will peacefully assemble at a given time.