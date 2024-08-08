Liberia: CDC Cries Baby

7 August 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is currently in a crying baby mood a day after it endured real torment from the Liberia National Police over the crushed protest action intended to draw attention to series of activities it deemed unwarranted and detestable.

It famous headquarters was surrounded by members of the LNP deployed early Monday to protect protester planners, after the police said it had received information about the planned protest to be in the position to quell and prevent any unfortunate situation.

The police action did not please party executives who said their presence only created terror and panic for partisans.

Acting Chairman, Janga Kowo described the police presence at their Headquarters as 'unprovoked provocation', saying the Unity Party government had crossed the 'red line'.

Kowo has strongly warned the LNP against deploying riot Police officers around the premises of its Headquarters, echoing that such action must and should not be repeated.

Monrovia got tense on Monday upon the deployment of several riot police officers in streets corners after news spread that dismissed Executive Protection Service (EPS) officers were staging a massive protest in demand of their benefits.

Tensions flared between anti-riot police and CDC partisans as tried to rebuff the police actions which they viewed as a form of intimidation.

Some members were caught on live video using invectives against President Boakai who the party is often accused of attempting to foment chaos.

Jefferson Koijee, CDC Secretary-General, was seen leading a team inside the party's headquarters while some partisans confronted the police outside, and even attempted to block the main street running between the party's headquarters and Lonestar Cell MTN.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman Sunday announced that Liberia was on the verge of experiencing a series of demonstrations in various parts of the country.

Though he did not specify the groups organizing the protests, he emphasized however that the police force would be prepared to protect both the protesters and the general public.

Addressing the media, spokesman of dismissed EPS Officers, Godfrey Weah, said at no time did they plan a protest as being speculated in the public.

Mr. Weah then stressed that despite the widespread news, they remain law abiding and will peacefully assemble at a given time.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.