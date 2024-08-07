Kenya: Olympics - Cherotich Runs Personal Best Time to Clinch Kenya's Fourth Medal

Nairobi — Former World Under-20 champion faith Cherotich earned Kenya her fourth medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, after clinching bronze in the women's steeplechase on Tuesday night.

Cherotich, who also won bronze at last year's World Championships in Budapest clocked a personal best time of 8:55.15 to finish third, in a race won by Kenyan turned-Bahraini and reigning world champion Winfred Yavi.

Yavi clocked an Olympic Record time of 8:52.76 ahead of defending champion, Uganda's Peruth Chemutai who clinched silver in a national record of 8:53.34.

"It wasn't an easy race. I am thankful that I got a place on the podium. I tried my best to go with them at the bell when they added the tempo. I told myself that I had to endure till the end and I am thankful that I got the bronze," Cherotich said after the race.

Kenya's other representative in the race, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was sixth, clocking 9:04.24.

"I got pneumonia after Trials. I went to the doping room while wet and that affected me. I reported that when I went to camp because I was really coughing. I came in here with the effect of medication and I tried to feel how the body would respond. Running with medication is really tough. I am happy for Cherotich, she fought till the end to ensure we had a medal," Chepkoech said after the race.