African Triumphs and Near Misses at Paris 2024 Olympics

African athletes continue to carry the hope of bringing more medals to Africa.

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai was unable to defend her Olympic 3000m steeplechase title, being overtaken in a dramatic sprint finish by Bahrain's Winfred Yavi at Paris 2024. Chemutai aimed to secure her nation's second athletics gold at the Games, following Joshua Cheptegei's victory in the men's 10,000m.

Faith Cherotich won Kenya a fourth medal at the Paris Olympics after claiming bronze in women's steeplechase.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Nigerian athlete Samuel Ogazi set a new personal best time of 44.41 seconds on Tuesday, earning a spot in the final of the men's 400m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

South African sprinter Benjamin Richardson has withdrawn from the Olympics due to a hamstring injury. The news is a significant setback for Team South Africa's relay aspirations, as Richardson would have played a crucial role in the 4x100m event alongside Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk, and Shaun Maswanganyi.

Egypt's Pharaohs and Morocco's Atlas Lions made history at the Paris Olympics men's football competition by reaching the semi-finals for the first time, reports OkayAfrica. The regional rivals will face off on Thursday, August 8, at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, both aiming for their nation's first Olympic football medal.

Each team enters this final match with three victories to their name, although Morocco has experienced two losses in this competition, while Egypt has one draw and one defeat.