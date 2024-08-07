Nigeria: Updated - Paris 2024: Nigeria's Samuel Ogazi Qualifies for 400m Final, Breaks 36-Year Jinx

6 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Ogazi's qualification is a milestone as it marks the first time a Nigerian will be making it to the event final since 1988 when the legendary Innocent Egbunike made it to the final at the Seoul Olympics

Samuel Ogazi, an 18-year-old Nigerian athlete on Tuesday set a new Personal Best Time of 44.41s to secure a spot in the final of the men's 400m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ogazi's qualification is a milestone as it marks the first time a Nigerian will be making it to the event final since 1988 when the legendary Innocent Egbunike made it to the final at the Seoul Olympics; eventually finishing in the fifth position.

Remarkable Olympics

In Tuesday's semi final race, Ogazi finished third; missing out on an automatic qualification spot but his time was fast enough to earn him a place among the final eight.

In what has been a remarkable debut at the Olympic Games, Ogazi had qualified for the 400m semi-finals with a personal best time of 44.50s on Sunday.

This achievement was also historic as it was the first time a Nigerian male athlete got to the semi-finals of the event since 2008.

Ogazi has been praised for his strong finishing ability, and as predicted, he has improved on his time in the semi-finals.

While a medal may appear as a tall order, Ogazi has been improving with every race and may just surprise the book makers to make it to the podium.

The youngster has his work cut out as he will be up against athletes who ran inside 44 seconds in the semifinals; including Kirani James, Zambia's Muzala and Great Britain's Mathew Hudson-Smith.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.