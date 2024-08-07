Nigeria: Why Shell Declined Offer to Run Nigerian Refineries When I Was President - Obasanjo

6 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that his administration persuaded Shell Plc to run Nigeria's refineries but the oil company rejected the offer.

Obasanjo, who was president between 1999 and 2007, disclosed this in an interview with Financial Times.

He said: "When I was president, I invited Shell and I said, look, come and take equity participation and run our refineries for us. They refused. They said our refineries have not been well maintained.

He recalled how he persuaded Shell to run the country's refineries but the International Oil Company refused, saying there was too much corruption in the sector.

"When I was President, I invited Shell and I said, look, come and take equity participation and run our refineries for us. They refused. They said our refineries have not been well maintained.

"We have brought amateurs rather than bringing professionals. They said there's too much corruption with the way our refinery is run and maintained. And they didn't want to get involved in such a mess," he stated.

Difficulty fixing refineries

On the promises that the refineries will be fixed, he asked, "How many times have they told us that? And at what price?

"Those problems, as far as the government refineries are concerned, have never gone away. They have even increased. So if you have a problem like that and that problem is not removed then you aren't going anywhere."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.