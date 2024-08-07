Nigeria: Those Benefitting From Importation Frustrating Dangote - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said beneficiaries of the fuel importation racket will work to frustrate the operation of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Obasanjo said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

His comment is coming on the heels of the allegations by the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, that some oil 'mafias' were trying to frustrate his $20bn refinery.

But according to the former president, the refinery should encourage both Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

"Aliko's investment in a refinery, if it goes well, should encourage both Nigerians and non-Nigerians to invest in Nigeria. If those who are selling or supplying refined products for Nigeria feel that they will lose the lucrative opportunity, they will also make every effort to get him frustrated," Obasanjo stated.

Daily Trust reports that officials of the Dangote Group recently raised an alarm that international oil companies were frustrating the refinery denying them crude and also selling to them at a premium up to $4 above the normal price.

They also accused the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of deliberately granting licences to individuals to import dirty fuel.

The regulator denied this, saying Dangote diesel was inferior when compared to the imported ones.

The NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, further stated that the country would not stop fuel importation to avoid a monopoly by the Dangote Group.

Deadly Mistake

Speaking further, Obasanjo said Nigeria made a deadly mistake by putting all its eggs in what he called one basket of oil, ignoring gas and agriculture.

He said "I believe we made a very, very deadly mistake. We put all our eggs in one basket of oil. We even ignored gas. We were flaring gas, which is a very important commodity. We ignored agriculture, which should have been the centrepiece of our economic development".

No crude sale in naira yet

It was also gathered that the Dangote refinery and other local refineries in Nigeria had yet to start buying crude oil from NNPC in naira as directed by President Tinubu.

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria said letters have been written to NNPCL by individual refiners requesting crude, but there has been no response yet.

The Federal Executive Council recently adopted a proposal by Tinubu to sell crude to the Dangote refinery and other upcoming refineries in naira.

FEC approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as a pilot. The exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction.

However, almost one week after the announcement, the refiners said they had not heard from the NNPC.

The Publicity Secretary of the Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria, Eche Idoko, said the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority is expected to kickstart the process.

"We have not started buying crude from NNPC. Individual members have written to them (NNPC) already, and they have several requests from these refineries before them.

"Typically, we would expect our regulator, in this instance, the NMDPRA, to kick start the process by calling for a meeting of all parties to discuss the framework for such supply or have NNPC respond to the various letters to it by the refineries requesting for crude," Idoko noted.

The CORAN spokesperson had earlier stated that the supply of crude oil to local refineries in naira would bring down the cost of petrol and strengthen the naira against the dollar.

Idoko commended Tinubu for listening to the voice of indigenous refiners but noted that an executive order should be issued on the new directive.

The crude oil refiners also sought a meeting with the economic team to work out a rate that would favour the Nigerian market.

"Yes, we will see a rebound in the pricing of fuel once the President's order is implemented. Mind you, the pronouncement alone is not enough. It must be with a force of law, either by executive order or by incorporating it into a new guideline so that the crude producers will be bound to sell to us in naira," Idoko stated.

Dangote refinery and other domestic refiners have been complaining about the difficulties associated with accessing crude oil for their plants. Recently, the management of Dangote Group insisted that the IOCs were still frustrating crude supply to the 650,000-capacity refinery.

In a statement, the group alleged that the IOCs insisted on selling crude oil to its refinery through their foreign agents, saying the local price of crude will continue to increase because the trading arms offer cargoes at $2 to $4 per barrel, above NUPRC official price.

The group also alleged that the foreign oil producers seem to be prioritising Asian countries in selling the crude they produce in Nigeria.

A senior official at the Dangote refinery, who pleaded not to be named due to lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, confirmed that the plant had yet to start buying crude in naira from NNPC.

The spokesperson of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, did not respond to enquiries on the matter when contacted by our correspondent.