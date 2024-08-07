South Africa: Lurking Xenophobia - Miss South Africa Saga Is a Blot On Our Country's Constitutional DNA

The calls for Chidimma Adetshina to be disqualified sprout from a toxic pond of xenophobia.

With the resurgence of muscular nationalism across Europe, the US, South Africa and elsewhere, questions of "origin" have resurfaced as one of the key tools in the xenophobe's quest for "racial purity".

Remember when Donald Trump called for former president Barack Hussein Obama to prove his American citizenship, demanding he release his birth certificate? This from a man with two Eastern European brides notched on his matrimonial measuring stick.

Mrs Trump No 3 was the former Slovenian model Melanija Knavs, who was introduced to the Trumpster in 1998 at the "hostess" Kit Kat Club in New York.

She was one of those migrants who was processed quickly, so to speak - for her "scarce skills", we imagine. Very Weimar Republic.

'Blood lines'

The calls for Soweto-born Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina to be disqualified from representing this country because of her parents' nationalities sprout from the same ignorant, toxic, stagnant pond of xenophobia that lurks in all societies.

Adetshina was born at Chris Hani Baragwanath, a South African citizen the moment she popped out. As simple as that. She has been the subject of "several petitions" calling for her withdrawal because some...