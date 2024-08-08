South Africa: Miss SA - South Africa Ministry of Home Affairs Accuses Chidimma Adetshina's Mum of Fraud, Identity Theft

"Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001..."

The Department of Home Affairs for South Africa has announced preliminary findings after it launched an investigation to determine the authenticity of Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship claims.

Ms Adetshina is a contestant in the Miss South Africa pageant, which will be held on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

This investigation and its findings could potentially impact the outcome of the competition, especially Ms Adetshina's fate.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that South Africa's Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, initiated an investigation into Ms Adetshina's citizenship following a request from the Miss South Africa organisers and outcry from South Africans.

They noted that they had consent from Ms Adetshina and her mum to conduct the findings.

According to information on the Miss South Africa organisation's website, Ms Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother and is now a naturalised South African.

Fraud, identity theft

However, on Wednesday night, in its statement, the Home Affairs Department alleged that preliminary evidence suggests Ms Adetshina's mother may have committed fraud.

The Home Affairs department said they responded swiftly to the organisers of Miss South Africa's request by conducting a thorough investigation, including archival research, hospital visits, and on-site verification to determine the authenticity of Ms Adetshina's citizenship claims.

The statement partly read: "From the information we have uncovered thus far, the Department of Home Affairs can indicate that prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina's mother:

"Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001; an innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina's mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child."

More investigations

Furthermore, the Department of Home Affairs said it has expanded its investigation into Ms Adetshina's citizenship to identify and prosecute any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme.

Additionally, the Department stated that it is seeking legal counsel to determine the impact of the alleged fraud on the Ms Adetshina's citizenship status.

"Home Affairs intends to press criminal charges against all implicated parties upon completing the investigation. There are ongoing engagements with all stakeholders, including Adetshina's mother. This case, which stems from alleged fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes to insulate the Department against fraudulent interference, similar to the reforms undertaken at the South African Revenue Service in the late 2000s.

"The case also highlights the reason for the Department's blocking of certain duplicate IDs and that the court-ordered unblocking of these documents must be handled with caution. Throughout this process, Home Affairs is guided by our commitment to both restoring and upholding the rule of law and the rights of all parties", the statement added.

Controversy

This newspaper reported that controversy surrounding Ms Adetshina's eligibility to contest for Miss South Africa began shortly after she entered the beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old emerged as a central figure in the country's xenophobia debate and discussions on national identity after advancing to the Top 30 and becoming a finalist in the Miss SA competition.

However, the criticisms intensified on Monday when South Africans unearthed her marriage video, which South Africans deemed violated the competition's guidelines.

Critics argued that a married, divorced woman or a nursing mother is not eligible to compete for Miss South Africa. However, as their website outlines, the Miss South Africa organisation's guidelines clarify that being married, divorced, or a mother does not disqualify contestants from participating in the pageant.

According to the South African Citizenship Act, an individual automatically qualifies for citizenship if they are born in South Africa, if at least one of their parents is a South African citizen, or if a South African permanent residency permit holder or a South African citizen adopts them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This Act provides the legal basis for Ms Adetshina's South African citizenship as she is a dual citizen of South Africa and Nigeria.

Before investigation

Despite several criticisms and calls for her disqualification, the Miss South Africa organisation's website maintains stringent citizenship and ethical conduct criteria. Surprisingly, the body initially supported the model.

In a statement to The South African newspapers, the organisation confirmed that Ms Adetshina met all the requirements to participate in the pageant.

They noted that citizenship, irrespective of origin, is the primary requirement, aligning with the revised South African Citizenship Act, which recognises birth, descent, and naturalisation as valid pathways to citizenship.

The Miss South Africa 2024 competition winner will succeed Natasha Joubert of Gauteng, the 2023 titleholder, and represent South Africa at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.