Mozambique: Milestone for Mozambique As R21 Malaria Vaccine Rolled Out in Zambézia Province

In another momentous step forward for child survival against malaria, Mozambique has become the 11th country to introduce a malaria vaccine. Last week, the first phase of the R21 vaccine rollout began in 22 districts of Zambézia province.

Milestone for Mozambique as R21 malaria vaccine rolled out in Zambézia province

14 August 2024

Malaria remains a significant public health concern in Mozambique, which recorded over 10 million cases in 2022 and was one of four countries that accounted for almost half of malaria cases globally that year.

With over 800,000 doses of the vaccine secured through GAVI -- the Vaccine Alliance -- and co-financing from the Mozambique government, the fight against malaria is gaining momentum. The vaccines will be distributed through the existing Expanded Programme on Immunization (now known as the Essential Programme on Immunization), reaching approximately 300,000 children aged 6-11 months.

The inclusion of a malaria vaccine into existing childhood immunisation programmes means that children under five, who are most susceptible to this deadly disease, can benefit sooner from these life-saving vaccines.

Preventing an impressive 75 percent of malaria cases in clinical trials, both the R21 vaccine and its earlier counterpart, the RTS,S vaccine, are invaluable additions to the existing malaria toolbox. The vaccines complement and further strengthen existing malaria prevention and control measures, including long-lasting insecticide nets, indoor residual spraying, case management and preventive medicines such as seasonal malaria chemoprevention. Using these interventions in combination will be important in optimising efforts to reduce the malaria burden in endemic countries.

Demand for the new vaccines is high -- this year alone, 20 countries plan to introduce malaria vaccines into their national strategies. To maintain this impetus, engaging communities on acceptance and uptake of the vaccine will form a critical part of the malaria vaccine rollout, both in Mozambique and elsewhere.

It will be equally important to ensure that high-quality malaria data are captured to inform decision-making for national and provincial malaria control programmes. Malaria Consortium's Country Director for Mozambique, Maria Rodrigues, commented:

"The introduction of this life-saving vaccine is a critical advancement to reduce the malaria burden and child mortality in Zambézia province. Malaria Consortium is committed to contributing to the success of the vaccine rollout, particularly through ongoing work conducted in the province. Through our work on the Malaria Capacity Strengthening Program, we have been improving malaria data quality and data analyses for optimal decision-making, which includes preventive measures to accelerate progress.

As a global health institution, we seek to contribute towards global goals for controlling and eliminating the disease".