Gambia: Government Re-Gazette Draft Constitution

A press release from the Ministry of Information indicates that the Government of The Gambia has considered and reviewed the Draft Constitution that was presented by the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) on the 30th day of March 2020, and has decided after a thorough deliberation to re-gazette the Constitution for eventual tabling before Members of the National Assembly.

In its communication, the government states that the Draft Constitution will be re-gazetted from Wednesday, 14th August 2024, for three (3) months and subsequently for another ten (10) days, as required under the 1997 Constitution.

"The Draft as it currently stands, reflects our national values and ethos, and is consistent with the existence of The Gambia as a sovereign independent republican State with a multi-party democracy premised on democratic principles, and with periodic elections based on universal adult suffrage," the press release said; adding that the Draft also in accordance with "our established beliefs and values", recognizes and acknowledges fundamental human rights and freedoms for all Gambians and non-Gambians alike.

The release further states that for the first time in the history of the Gambia's Constitutional development, the Draft Constitution introduces term limits for persons serving in the office of President, and a mechanism of justice and accountability for atrocious crimes.

Furthermore, the Press Release indicates that the Draft Constitution is available to the public at the Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation, as well as on the website of the Ministry of Information, and assured that the Government will keep the public informed of the status of the Draft Constitution as it progresses.