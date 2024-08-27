Nigeria: Who Is Bruno Labbadia, Nigeria's New Super Eagles Head Coach?

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of Nigeria's Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles.

Bruno Labbadia is a German football manager and former player. He played as a striker for several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Hamburg, and Cologne, and earned two caps for the Germany national team.

As a manager, Labbadia has coached several clubs in Germany and Austria, including:

- Darmstadt 98

- Greuther Fürth

- Bayer Leverkusen

- Hamburg

- Stuttgart

- Wolfsburg

- Hertha Berlin

- RB Leipzig (caretaker)

Labbadia is known for his tactical acumen and ability to improve teams' defensive solidity. He has achieved promotion to the Bundesliga with Darmstadt 98 and Greuther Fürth and has also led teams to European qualification.

Labbadia's managerial style is characterized by:

- Disciplined defending

- Quick counter-attacks

- High-pressing

- Tactical flexibility

He is considered one of the most experienced and respected managers in German football.