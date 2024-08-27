Labbadia becomes the sixth German to lead the Super Eagles, following in the footsteps of Karl-Heinz Marotzke, Gottlieb Göller, Manfred Höner, Berti Vogts, and Gernot Rohr.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of German tactician Bruno Labbadia as the new Head Coach for the Super Eagles.
Labbadia's appointment is coming after 73 days since the NFF has maintained a deafening silence on who will take over the rein of leadership in the county's national football team.
With an official statement issued Tuesday morning, the German is set to be the Men's senior football team's 37th coach since the creation of the team in 1949.
This decision was said to be endorsed by the NFF Executive Committee after the recommendation from the Technical and Development Sub-Committee of the federation.
"The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect."Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, affirmed.
However, despite the hush agreement, the NFF has failed to indicate the duration or any other contract details for coach Labbada.
Born 8 February 1966 in Darmstadt, Germany, Labbadia had a distinguished playing career, winning two caps for the German national team and claiming the German Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 1994.
He has also coached several prominent teams, including Hertha Berlin, VfB Stuttgart, VfL Wolfsburg, and Bayer Leverkusen, and holds a UEFA Pro Licence.
Labbadia becomes the sixth German to lead the Super Eagles, following in the footsteps of Karl-Heinz Marotzke, Gottlieb Göller, Manfred Höner, Berti Vogts, and Gernot Rohr.
Notably, Höner guided the team to a runner-up finish at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations, while Rohr led Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.
Herculean task
Labbadia's first task will be to prepare the team for two crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic on 7 September in Uyo and Rwanda on 10 September in Kigali.
With the Super Eagles also in an unpleasant position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Labbadia will be expected to turn around the national team's fortunes
Four additional matches will follow in October and November to conclude the qualifying campaign.
LIST OF SUPER EAGLES' COACHES IN HISTORY
John Finch (England) - 1949
Daniel Anyiam (Nigeria) - 1954-1956; 1964-1965
Les Courtier (England) - 1956-1960
Moshe Beit Halevi (Israel) - 1960-1961
George Vardar (Hungary) - 1961-1963
Joey Blackwell (England) - 1963 - 1964
József Ember (Hungary) - 1965-1968
Sabino Barinaga (Spain) - 1968-1969
Peter 'Eto' Amaechina (Nigeria) - 1969-1970
Karl-Heinz Marotzke (Germany) - 1970-1971; 1974
Jorge Penna (Brazil) - 1972-1973
Jelisavčić 'Father Tiko' Tihomir (Yugoslavia) - 1974-1978
Otto Glória (Brazil) - 1979-1982
Gottlieb Göller (Germany) - 1981
Adegboye Onigbinde (Nigeria) - 1983-1984; 2002
Chris Udemezue (Nigeria) - 1984-1986
Patrick Ekeji (Nigeria) - 1985
Paul Hamilton (Nigeria) - 1987; 1989
Manfred Höner (Germany) - 1988-1989
Clemens Westerhof (Netherlands) - 1989-1994
Amodu Shaibu (Nigeria) - 1994-1995; 1996-1997; 2001-2002; 2008-2010
Johannes Bonfrere (Netherlands) - 1995-1996; 1999-2001
Philippe Troussier (France) - 1997
Monday Sinclair (Nigeria) - 1997-1998
Bora Milutinović (Yugoslavia) - 1998
Thijs Libregts (Netherlands) - 1999
Christian Chukwu (Nigeria) - 2002-2005
Augustine Eguavoen (Nigeria) - 2005-2007; 2010; 2022
Berti Vogts (Germany) - 2007-2008
Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden) - 2010
Samson Siasia (Nigeria) - 2010-2011; 2016
Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) - 2011-2014; 2015
Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria) - 2015-2016
Gernot Rohr (Germany) - 2016-2021
José Peseiro (Portugal) - 2022-2024
Finidi George (Nigeria) - 2024
Bruno Labbadia (Germany) - 2024-?