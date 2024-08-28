West Africa: Ecowas Promises Support to Liberia's UNSC Membership Quest

28 August 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray, has pledged the regional body's support for Liberia's bid for non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

At a meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in Monrovia, Touray said the commission will ensure that the sub-region supports Liberia to acquire the seat at the UNSC. The ECOWAS Commission president is leading a high-power ECOWAS to Liberia.

The Liberian government announced in June this year that it would contest for the UN Security Council Non-Permanent Seat. A campaign steering committee was named, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, disclosed that the campaign would begin in September 2024 at the UN, ECOWAS and AU Headquarters.

"This initiative aims to secure a non-permanent seat for the 2026-2027 term," she noted. "The campaign will focus on promoting international peace, security, and cooperation. The committee seeks to engage member states through diplomatic efforts, highlighting the candidate's commitment to upholding UN principles and addressing global issues."

The ECOWAS Commission president's latest commitment is therefore a huge boost to the Liberian campaign initiatives. Reports indicate that Touray has been having meetings with other leaders of the region in this regard.

Tuesday's meeting with President Boakai was an opportunity to discuss crucial issues related to nation-building, reconciliation, and Liberia's future.

Touray expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and formally congratulated President Boakai on his election and the peaceful transfer of power, recognizing the significance of this achievement for Liberia and the sub-region as a whole--emphasizing the importance of nation-building and assured ongoing support from ECOWAS in President Boakai's efforts to lead Liberia.

Ambassador Touray noted, "Nation-building is important, and we will continue to support you as President in your efforts to lead all of Liberia, with ECOWAS remaining at the service of the country."

In response, President Boakai expressed appreciation for the visit and highlighted the positive impact of ECOWAS Elections Observation missions during the 2023 electoral process.

The President commended the Liberian people for their dedication to a peaceful transition of power and stressed the focus on conflict prevention, service provision, and security sector enhancement for regional stability. He outlined a vision for Liberia as a peaceful, transparent country that upholds freedom and inclusivity for all citizens.

"Liberia in the next two years will be an example for the region, a peaceful and transparent country where all citizens, including oppositions, can enjoy freedom and transparency," Boakai said.

Discussions during the meeting also included progress on establishing a war crimes court, addressing regional challenges such as proxy wars, engaging countries considering leaving ECOWAS and uniting the region's stance for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

President Boakai reaffirmed his dedication to transparency and accountability in achieving the A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda, aiming for reconciliation and progress. Both sides highlighted their commitment to cooperation and dialogue to tackle Liberia's diverse challenges and promote regional development.

Key attendees from the ECOWAS Commission included Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, and Mr. Nathaniel Walker. Representing the Government of Liberia were Minister of State, Sylvester Grigsby; Minister of Justice, Cllr. Oswald Tweh; National Security Advisor, Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods; Legal Advisor to the President, Cllr. Bushuben Keita; Morley P. Kamara, Ambassador Al Hassan Conteh; Deputy Foreign Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei; Cllr. Jeddi Armah, and Ambassador George W. Wallace, Jr.

