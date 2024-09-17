Liberia: Foreign Minister Requests Ex-President Weah's Help for UN Seat

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has, perhaps, come to realize that securing Liberia a seat at the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member would be nearly impossible without the influential endorsement of former President George Weah, who initiated the bid during his tenure.

In a formal communication dated September 6, 2024, Minister Nyanti expressed the Liberian government's deep appreciation for Weah's ongoing role as a global peace ambassador. "Your global presence as a peace ambassador has not only fortified Liberia's position on the world stage but also brought pride and honor to our nation," Nyanti noted in the letter.

According to her, this global recognition of President Weah, in addition to his foundational efforts towards securing the seat, are crucial to the campaign that aims to finally secure Liberia the non-permanent member seat on the UN Security Council. "Your Excellency, it was under your esteemed leadership that the process for Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UNSC began. Your role in maintaining peace in Liberia during the recent elections has been widely recognized, further cementing your status as a Global Peace Ambassador," the Minister stated.

The Foreign Minister requested President Weah's assistance in producing a one-minute video to support Liberia's bid as the country prepares for the UN General Assembly. She also requested his presence. "Your message and your presence would emphasize Liberia's historical contributions to the United Nations and the global peace and security agenda, and your personal commitment to advancing these efforts," she elaborated.

The campaign is also expected to feature support from other prominent Liberian figures, including former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee, and current President Joseph N. Boakai, who will join Weah in championing Liberia's bid.

It can be recalled that in July 2023, the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) unanimously supported Liberia's bid for a Non-Permanent Member seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2026 to 2027.

During the 63rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State in Guinea-Bissau, President George M. Weah expressed Liberia's interest in becoming a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council.

In a communiqué delivered by Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, it was announced that Liberia would receive the full backing of the ECOWAS bloc in its pursuit of this position at the United Nations.

The communiqué, which was signed by Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and approved by H.E. Gen. Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the President of Guinea Bissau and the immediate former Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, emphasized that Liberia's candidacy had been officially endorsed during the ECOWAS Summit held in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

It was also confirmed that Guinea-Bissau's candidacy for a Non-Permanent Membership to the UN for the term 2027 to 2028 would be subsequently endorsed after Liberia.

The United Nations Security Council consists of 15 member countries, including five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - who possess veto power over resolutions and decisions. The remaining 10 seats are non-permanent and are filled through elections conducted by the General Assembly, in line with geographical distribution by region. Candidates must secure a two-thirds majority, or 128 votes, even if they run uncontested.

The elections for the non-permanent seats, including the one for the West Africa region, are scheduled to be held in June 2025 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.