Ethiopia: Tigray's Religious Leaders Urge Politicians to Avoid Aggravating Differences, Call for Dialogue to Resolve Disputes

Addis Abeba — The religious leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church, See of Selama Kesate Berhan, have called on the leadership of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and senior officials of the Tigray interim administration to refrain from making statements that could exacerbate their differences, urging them instead to resolve their issues through dialogue.

In a statement issued on 29 August, 2024, it was noted that "the church leaders engaged in discussions with the leaders of both sides following the emergence of divisions among the political leaders."

It further indicated that "the church fathers expressed that such differences among political leaders should not occur, especially when the people of the region are facing a dire situation."

The statement also highlighted that during these discussions, "the political leaders assured the church leaders that they would not deviate from the church's guidance, that their differences would not lead to conflict, and that they would work to resolve the rift through dialogue."

The call from religious leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church follows the recent arrival of Ervin J. Massinga, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, in Tigray.

His three-day visit, which commenced on 26 August, 2024, includes meetings with regional officials to discuss "the importance of resolving political disputes through peaceful dialogue."

Ambassador Massinga has conducted separate discussions with senior officials of the Tigray Interim Administration and the leadership of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In these discussions, the Ambassador focused on critical issues related to "the ongoing tension and the path towards peace and reconciliation in the region," as stated by the embassy.

The embassy further emphasized that during the discussions, it was underscored that "the peace agreement reached in Pretoria is the foundation of lasting peace and stability for Tigray."

The TPLF announced on its official Facebook page that the U.S. Ambassador held discussions with the party's chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), and his deputy, Emanuel Assefa.

"The Ambassador engaged in discussions with selected members of the Central Committee, youth, intellectuals, and senior female leaders of the party who were elected during the recent conference," according to TPLF.

The party emphasized that the primary focus of the discussion was the Pretoria Peace Agreement and the current situation in Tigray, including the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the region.

President Getachew Reda of the Tigray interim administration also announced on his social media platform that he engaged in a dialogue with Ambassador Masinga on "the paramount issues for Tigray."

According to him, the discussion centered on establishing enduring peace in the region and the effective implementation of the Pretoria Agreement.

"The interim administration of Tigray requires support in its endeavors to secure peace both regionally and nationally," Getachew emphasized.