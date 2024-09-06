South Africa: TPLF Slams 'Defamatory' Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Pretoria Peace Deal

Addis Abeba — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has categorically denied accusations that it does not support the Pretoria Peace Agreement, calling such claims "false and defamatory."

In a press briefing on 05 September, 2024, senior TPLF official Fisha Haftetsion (PhD), who served as a key negotiator during the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa, addressed concerns about internal divisions within the party and reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Fisha, an executive member of the TPLF, stressed that the party "maintains a firm belief and position regarding the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement, the territorial unity of Tigray, the return of displaced persons to their villages, and ensuring accountability."

However, Fisha did not disclose the source of the allegations.

"At the time of the Pretoria agreement's signing," stated Fisha, "there was a notable disparity among the Tigray representatives involved. It was fortuitous that despite these differences, all parties agreed to sign the peace agreement, acknowledging the need to address any remaining shortcomings in the future."

He further indicated that "one year and eight months have elapsed since the establishment of the interim administration of Tigray. It is important to recall that its establishment document stipulated a duration of at least six months and at most one year."

In his briefing, Fisha stated, "The interim governing body in Tigray should have endeavored to establish a democratically competitive government that would endure for the long-term benefit of the region."

He criticized the uncertainty surrounding the interim administration's term, stating, "The current situation is unsatisfactory as there is no clear end date for the interim government."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is not feasible to continue with this approach," he added. "The TPLF's primary focus is to implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement and ensure that the people benefit from democracy and development."

Fisha asserted that "the TPLF has been involved in the activities undertaken by the interim administration and is also accountable for the existing differences and breakdowns."

Fisha also dismissed allegations of a relationship between the TPLF and the Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF), commonly referred to as Shabia.

He stated, "Some of those who has been aligned with us are supporters of the forces that occupied our land."

The political landscape of Tigray is currently marked by uncertainty due to an ongoing factionalism within the TPLF.

This division has materialized between Debretsion Gebremichael, a prominent TPLF leader and Chairman of the party, and Getachew Reda, the President of the Tigray Interim Administration, who was recently dismissed from party membership during a Congress convened by Debretsion.