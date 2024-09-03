Algeria: Youcef Aouchiche Sheds Light On Electoral Program's Main Lines

Oran — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front (FFS) for the presidential election of 7 September, Youcef Aouchiche, shed Monday, in Oran, light on the main lines of his electoral program which is based on development projects in various fields, aimed to "meet the citizens' expectations."

During a street campaign in downtown Oran on the 19th day of the election campaign, Aouchiche stated that if elected, he would "build a developed State that safeguards the rights of all Algerians."

The FFS candidate stressed that Oran, like other provinces, "deserves to benefit from development programs," noting that his electoral program includes "establishing local economic hubs that reflect each region's unique cultural and geographical characteristics."

Aouchiche seized the opportunity to outline the main lines of his electoral project, which meet "the aspirations of the Algerian people."

Acknowledging Oran's rich history, the FFS candidate paid tribute to the sacrifices of its inhabitants during the War of Independence and praised their active participation in nation-building following the restoration of national sovereignty.